Chiapas deploys armed drones and robotic dog to strengthen border security

/ By

Chiapas

Chiapas Governor Eduardo Ramírez announces armed drones and robotic dog to boost border security amid recent controversies involving elite police unit.

Chiapas Governor Eduardo Ramírez announced the acquisition of a fleet of armed drones and a robotic dog to bolster security efforts along the state’s southern border with Guatemala. The new technology will support tactical operations carried out by the Kanan Unit and the Immediate Reaction Force “Pakal,” both specialized security groups operating under the state’s Security Secretariat.

In a video posted to social media, Ramírez described the move as part of a broader strategy to reinforce the capabilities of federal and state security forces, particularly the National Guard, although he declined to reveal how much was spent on the new equipment.

“These resources will allow us to respond with greater precision and effectiveness in situations that put the safety of our people at risk,” the governor said.

The fleet of armed drones is intended for surveillance and rapid response in high-risk areas, while the robotic dog—designed for reconnaissance and tactical support—will assist human officers during operations in rough terrain or high-conflict zones.

The Pakal Unit, which will oversee the deployment of this equipment, has been in the spotlight in recent months due to its controversial actions. The unit made headlines after a cross-border confrontation with armed individuals on the Guatemala-Chiapas border escalated into a diplomatic incident between the two countries.

Although details remain unclear, the operation reportedly involved pursuit across international lines, drawing criticism from Guatemalan authorities and prompting both governments to issue statements seeking to ease tensions.

Governor Ramírez has stood by the Pakal Unit, but his administration has also taken steps to address concerns. Just last month, he announced the dismissal of a high-ranking Pakal commander following allegations of corruption and collusion.

The accusations were made by a former member of the elite force, who alleged misconduct within the unit. In the same social media video where he introduced the new drones, the governor also addressed the internal controversy, stating that he had asked the state prosecutor to ensure the rights of the whistleblower were protected.

“Chiapas has already suffered much violence and bloodshed,” Ramírez said. “I am committed to ensuring that this chapter never happens again. In Chiapas, we will guarantee peace, because the law will always be applied with transparency.”

The addition of advanced surveillance and tactical tools comes at a time of heightened concern over security in southern Mexico, where smuggling, trafficking, and organized crime continue to plague border regions.

Chiapas, which shares a porous and heavily forested border with Guatemala, has long been a corridor for migrants, weapons, and drugs. Security officials hope that technology—especially the use of armed drones—will give authorities an edge in monitoring remote areas and intercepting criminal activity before it crosses deeper into Mexican territory.

However, the move has sparked debate among civil rights groups and legal experts, who have raised concerns about transparency, accountability, and potential misuse of armed autonomous systems in law enforcement.

The governor’s office has not provided technical specifications of the drones or the robotic dog, nor has it clarified what oversight mechanisms will be in place to prevent abuse.

As Chiapas continues to navigate both international diplomatic sensitivities and internal security reforms, the deployment of high-tech surveillance tools marks a shift in its approach—one that blends military-grade equipment with local policing.

For now, the state government insists the goal remains unchanged: “Peace, order, and justice—with full respect for human rights.”

