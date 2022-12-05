Christmas in Puerto Vallarta: Diana Villamonte, Hedda Lettuce, Sol Rose, Gouda Gabor, Aunt Pearl, and Kevin Anthony present Holiday shows

Peruvian singer and Vallarta favorite Diana Villamonte returns with A Very Diva Christmas with her live band featuring many of your holiday favorites from a variety of popular female artists. Her last show was sold-out. Early reservations are recommended. Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 PM in the theatre.
Entertainer and comedian Hedda Lettuce’s Holiday Bonanza, Lettuce Rejoice! has arrived at Incanto for three shows only as a fundraiser benefit for RISE, a local organization that provides support and a safe-haven children’s home in Puerto Vallarta. Hedda’s crisp adult comedy and deliciously randy holiday song parodies have made this festive show a hit for over two decades. Lettuce Rejoice is the perfect gift to give yourself for the holidays. Outright belly laughs are free with the purchase of each ticket! The talented Brett Rowe will accompany her on the piano. Dec. 12, 19, and 26 at 8 pm in the theatre. Adults only. Reserve online.
Many of Incanto’s entertainers join hosts Gouda Gabor, and Aunt Pearl with Kevin-Anthony for a magical and joyous evening celebrating the season with music and comedy. Guest performers include Three Tenors Vallarta, Enoch, Kami Desilets, Stolie, and more! One night only, Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 7 PM in the theatre.
Starting this week with local restaurateur and consummate showman, Sol Rose starring in Happy ‘Solidays’. In this 60s-style variety revue, Sol sings the Christmas hits of Johnny Mathis, Barbra Streisand, Ella Fitzgerald, and more with a special surprise guest. Bob Bruneau accompanies him at the piano. Wednesdays, Dec. 7, 14, and 21 at 5 PM in the theatre. Reserve tickets online at IncantoVallarta.com. Tickets may also be purchased at Sol’s restaurant, Cafe Bohemio.
Perro Bravo Productions returns to Incanto this season with the adapted Spanish version of Tomas Urtusastegui’s comedy Princesas Desesperadas – The Christmas Special. Three performances only, Dec. 10 (sold-out) Dec. 17 at 8:30 PM, and Dec. 18 at 7 PM in the theatre. Limited availability, reserve online today! IncantoVallarta.com
Kami Desilets, David Duvall, and Zahid Cid collaborate to present a cover-to-cover concert of Carole King’s Tapestry album, and Van Morrison’s Moondance in Tapping the Moon, an intimate entertainment experience like no other. With three smooth voices, some light percussion, and strong piano and guitar, it will take you back to the early 70s when an album was all about taking the listener on a journey, while they perform from start to finish two of the greatest albums of all time. Fridays starting Dec. 9 at 7 PM in the theatre. Tickets IncantoVallarta.com
Current hours are Mondays 4 PM – 11:30 PM and 9 AM – 11:30 PM Tues. – Sun. Breakfast/brunch is served 9 AM – 3 PM on Tues. – Sun. on the riverside terrace, and Happy Hour 2×1 daily at 4 PM – 5 PM in the piano bar. The piano bar also features live music starting at 5 PM daily with seating inside and outside on the upper riverside terrace. Check Incanto’s Facebook page, Incanto Vallarta, for a daily schedule. Reserve all shows online at IncantoVallarta.com. Most shows are also streamed via Facebook LIVE. Air-conditioned.
