Combating the Illicit Trade of Synthetic Drugs and Weapons in Mexico: A New Commission Takes Charge

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has published a decree in the Official Gazette of the Federation, creating a permanent commission to tackle the trafficking of synthetic drugs like fentanyl and weapons. The special commission has been established through the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), with Rosa Icela Rodríguez as its head. The commission will comprise the heads of six state secretaries, including the Secretary of the Interior, Foreign Minister, National Defense, Navy, Health, and Attorney General’s Office.
The commission has been given eight powers to coordinate actions between federal agencies to combat the illicit trafficking of synthetic drugs, weapons, and ammunition. It can design and promote strategic actions to deal with drug and arms trafficking, evaluate policies and strategies regarding illicit traffic, and promote the exchange of information between the three orders of government and in the international arena. However, the commission remains adrift in terms of its organization and operation, as its members will determine the guidelines and regulations necessary for achieving its objective.
The commission’s creation is a response to the growing threat of drug and arms trafficking in Mexico. Fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, has become increasingly popular among drug cartels and is responsible for a significant number of drug overdose deaths in the United States. The commission’s aim is to tackle the issue of synthetic drug trafficking, which has been on the rise in recent years.
The commission’s powers are a step in the right direction towards combating drug and arms trafficking in Mexico. The exchange of information between government agencies and international organizations can help to identify and track the networks involved in the trade of illicit drugs and weapons. The evaluation of policies and strategies will also provide insight into the effectiveness of current approaches and identify areas for improvement.
The creation of the commission reflects Mexico’s commitment to upholding human rights and recognizes the right of everyone to health. By addressing the issue of drug and arms trafficking, the government is working to protect the health and safety of its citizens. The commission’s success will depend on the cooperation and collaboration of its members and the implementation of effective strategies to combat drug and arms trafficking in Mexico.
