Commander of Jalisco Cartel captured in the city of Tequila

This Monday state authorities in Jalisco confirmed the arrest of an important commander of organized crime after an operation mounted by federal forces in the municipality of Tequila, in Jalisco. This was confirmed by the governor of Jalisco, although he said that it will be the military authorities who would provide more details on the operation.
The General Strategic Security Coordinator, Ricardo Sánchez Beruben, confirmed that Jalisco was informed that a strong operation was being carried out by the Attorney General’s Office in the Valles de Jalisco Region.
“In this way, we activate our preventive protocol to avoid any repercussions in the city,” he added. However, the coordinator also avoided mentioning any names.
Unofficially it was learned that the arrested person was “F25”, known as a commander in the operations in Zacatecas for the New Generation Cartel (CJNG), led by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias “El Mencho”.
It is believed that F25 was meeting with other leaders of the cartel when the arrest occurred, which would have been carried out without any violence. “El F25”, whose name has not been disclosed, was in charge of extorting and attacking the police in Zacatecas, a state that has fallen into violence over the past several years as cartel groups battle for control of important trafficking routes and influence.
