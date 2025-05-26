Conagua Warns of 90 % Chance for First Hurricane of the Season in Eastern Pacific

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Conagua reports an 90 % chance for the first hurricane of the season to form south of Guerrero, Michoacán, and Oaxaca next week, prompting heavy rain forecasts and safety alerts.

The National Water Commission (Conagua) raised the alarm on Saturday when it reported that the potential for the formation of the first hurricane of the season in the Pacific Ocean has climbed to 90 %. In its latest outlook, Conagua’s Hydrometeorological Forecast Center highlighted a cluster of thunderstorms spinning over unusually warm sea surface temperatures, creating prime conditions for rapid intensification. With hurricane season officially underway . . .