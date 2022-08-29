VACATION RENTALS

Construction of new Puerto Vallarta airport terminal begins today, increasing capacity by 50%

August 29, 2022
, ,

This Monday, the construction of a new air terminal will begin in Puerto Vallarta, within the Gustavo Díaz Ordaz international airport.

The works in the new building will be made up of two stages, one scheduled from today until 2024, while between 2025 and 2029 work . . .


Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms