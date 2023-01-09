Consulate of Canada is evicted due to bomb threat in Acapulco

A bomb threat that turned out to be false forced the evacuation of the facilities of the Canadian Consulate located in the tourist area of ​​Acapulco.

According to the authorities, shortly before 10 a.m. this Monday, employees of the Canadian consulate received an anonymous phone call, warning them of an explosive object that had been left in the building.

The staff and other individuals in the building were immediately alerted, so they proceeded to evacuate the property located in the commercial area of ​​the Emporio hotel very close to the Diana Cazadora roundabout.

Security elements from the three levels of government arrived at the scene, as well as anti-explosive personnel from the Army, who after conducting a thorough search inside and outside the property, determined that it was a false alarm.

The Canadian Consulate suspended all its activities scheduled for this Monday, which caused confusion among several people who had appointments scheduled.

This is the first time that the Canadian Consulate in Acapulco has faced this situation, which, however, coincides with the visit of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Mexico to meet with his US counterparts Joe Biden and Andrés Manuel López from Mexico.

The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, has already arrived at the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) this Monday, January 9.

Trudeau visits Mexico for a meeting along with Presidents Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Joe Biden, President of the United States, as part of the North American Leaders Summit.

He was received by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador; Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and the writer Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, historian, and wife of AMLO, are also there.

Gutiérrez Müller gave a bouquet of flowers to Sophie Trudeau, wife of the Canadian Prime Minister when she exited the plane. In addition, the leaders took a moment to pose for the cameras and say hello.

US President Joe Biden also arrived at AIFA on Sunday afternoon. First Lady Jill Biden also arrived on Sunday on a separate airplane at the Mexico City International Airport.

The leaders of the United States, Canada, and Mexico together with their partners will attend a dinner at the National Palace around 6:45 p.m. It is estimated that the activities end around 8:30 p.m. this Monday, Ebrard said this morning.

