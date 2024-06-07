Cookies House Opens in the Romantic Zone of Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico — A sweet new venture has arrived in the heart of Puerto Vallarta's Romantic Zone. "Cookies House," co-founded by Carla Bajos, has officially opened its doors, delighting both locals and tourists with an array of freshly baked cookies. The grand opening event was attended by family and close friends who enjoyed the first batch of cookies at the new Puerto Vallarta branch.
