Coronavirus in Mexico: April 18, 2021 Update

The Federal Ministry of Health reported 535 new deaths on April 17, bringing the total number of deaths to 212,228. In addition, 4,157 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were registered, bringing the total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,304,096.

During the daily press conference to report on the progress of the pandemic in Mexico, Dr. Christian Arturo Zaragoza Jiménez, director of Epidemiological Information, detailed that the curve of cases estimated at the national level for the current epidemiological week presented a decrease of 11%.

It also estimated that there are 30,549 active cases of COVID-19 throughout the country, that is, the number of people who presented symptoms of the disease in the last 14 days (April 04 to 17, 2021).

According to information published on the website of the health agency, Mexico City is the entity with the highest number of active cases (more than 3,000), followed by the State of Mexico, Chihuahua, Querétaro and Puebla (more than 1,000).

In contrast, Colima, Chiapas and Campeche are the states with the least amount, with 140, 118 and 73 infections, respectively.

This is reflected in the colors of the epidemiological traffic light that were updated last Monday and will be in force until April 26, where for the fourth consecutive time, no state is in “red” (maximum risk); In “green” (low risk), eight States remain: Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Coahuila, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Nayarit, Chiapas, and Campeche.

In “ yellow ” (moderate risk), 19 entities: Jalisco, Puebla, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Michoacán, Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Colima, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Quintana Roo and Tabasco; and in “orange” (high risk) there are only five: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Chihuahua, Yucatán and Baja California Sur.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Mexico

Of the 31,109 general beds for COVID-19 patients requiring hospital care, 4,804 (15%) are occupied nationwide. According to the federal SSa, only Puebla has a hospital occupation between 30% and 49%.

Meanwhile, of the 11,850 beds with ventilators for the most critical COVID-19 patients, 2,018 (19%) are occupied in the country. The health agency reported that only Tabasco, Colima, and Chihuahua concentrate an occupation between 30% and 49%.

COVID-19 Vaccinations in Mexico

The director of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía Zegarra, reported that 13,978,181 vaccines against coronavirus have been applied in Mexico. The specialist announced that during the full day of antigen application on April 16, 556,473 doses of vaccine were injected throughout the country, a record day for application of doses.

“We reached a new record. We have four consecutive days where we are exceeding half a million doses, in recent days more than 2 million vaccines have been applied, which reflects the fieldwork that is being carried out through the roadrunner operation”, assured Alomía.

To date, there are 3,681,064 people who already have their complete vaccination schedule against COVID-19 throughout Mexico.

10,130,930 older adults have been vaccinated, of which 7,224,972 have received a single dose, and 2,905,958 have a complete vaccination (two doses).

As for health workers, 913,430 people have been vaccinated; 155,951 have received only one dose and 757,479 health workers have already completed their full vaccination.

Finally, of the teachers in Campeche, 22,934 people are vaccinated, of which 5,307 have only the first dose, and 17,627 people already have a full vaccination.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

As of today, Puerto Vallarta has reported a total of 3.608 cases of the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, and 397 deaths. Currently, the city reports 64 active cases, this being people who have been infected in the last 14-days. These numbers are only from public hospitals, private hospitals are not reported by the federal government, so actual numbers much higher than being reported. This explains why the death rate in Puerto Vallarta is 11% while the worldwide average is 2%. Cases in Puerto Vallarta are likely 5-times higher than what is reported. A lack of testing also contributes to the low number of cases being reported.