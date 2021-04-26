Coronavirus in Mexico: April 26, 2021 Update

On Sunday, April 25, 2021, the Ministry of Health reported 94 new deaths caused by the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest figure recorded since May 3 of last year when 93 deaths were recorded. With this, a total of 214,947 deaths are registered in Mexico.

According to the data, there were 1,653 new cases in the past 24-hours, with which the total figure rises to 2,328,391 confirmed infections since the pandemic began.

During the press conference to report on the progress of COVID-19 in Mexico, Santa Elizabeth Ceballos Liceaga, director of the Epidemiological Surveillance of Communicable Diseases, explained that from week 1-15 of 2021 a decrease of 28% was reported in estimated cases (sum of confirmed and suspected infections) nationwide.

In addition, she estimated that the active epidemic in the country is made up of 25,369 people who presented signs and symptoms of the disease in the last 14 days (April 12 to 25).

Last week, federal authorities highlighted an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mexico, which they considered an early stage of the possible third wave of the disease in the country. However, the 10 entities that were on the rise are now also down, with the exception of Quintana Roo, which showed an upward trend.

In this context, Dr. Ruy López Ridaura, general director of the National Center for Preventive Programs and Disease Control, explained that “it is important not to remove your foot from the line, to keep alert in these entities and in all entities to find the points of inflection where the changes of tendency can be important ”.

This is reflected in the new colors of the Epidemiological Traffic Light that come into force today and will be in effect until May 10, where for the fifth consecutive time, there are no entities in the color “red” (maximum risk of contagion). On the contrary, in “green” (low risk) six entities will remain: Jalisco, Guanajuato, Coahuila, Veracruz, Chiapas and Campeche.

In “yellow” (moderate risk) 20 entities: State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Tamaulipas, Nayarit and Yucatán; Puebla, Querétaro, Michoacán, Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Colima, Aguascalientes, Guerrero, Tlaxcala and Morelos remain; while in “orange” (high risk) there are still six: Mexico City, Chihuahua, Baja California Sur, Hidalgo, Quintana Roo and Tabasco.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

As of today, Puerto Vallarta has reported a total of 3,669 cases of the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, and 403 deaths. This means the city registered 14 more cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths over the weekend. Currently, the city reports 68 active cases, this being people who have been infected in the last 14-days. These numbers are only from public hospitals, private hospitals are not reported by the federal government, so actual numbers are much higher than being reported. This explains why the death rate in Puerto Vallarta is 11% while the worldwide average is 2%. Cases in Puerto Vallarta are likely 5-times higher than what is reported. A lack of testing also contributes to the low number of cases being reported.