Coronavirus in Mexico as of February 10, 2022

The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported that until this Thursday, February 10, 5,226,269 cases of accumulated infections of coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) have been registered. In addition, since the start of the pandemic, Mexico has suffered 311,554 deaths from the disease.

This means that in the last 24 hours, 34,261 infections were added, as well as 927 deaths.

According to the daily technical statement, as of today, there are an estimated 117,210 active cases of the disease in the country; that is, the patients who began to present symptoms in the last 14 days (from January 28 to February 10, 2022).

The entities with the highest number of active cases of SARS-CoV-2 in descending order are: Colima, Baja California Sur, Mexico City, Nayarit, Tlaxcala, Aguascalientes and Querétaro.

Regarding hospital availability, the average occupancy of general beds in health centers is 36% and 25% for intensive care beds.

The states with the highest percentage of general bed occupancy are Puebla (56.46%), Nuevo León (51.06%), and Aguascalientes (50.20 percent). In turn, those with the highest percentage in beds with a ventilator are, again, Aguascalientes (48.66%), Mexico City (38.17%), and Jalisco (33.93 percent).

The most affected age group in the last five weeks are people between 18 and 39 years old, although they are followed by those aged 60 and older.

On the international scene, there are a total of 402,044,502 infections and 5,770,023 deaths accumulated worldwide. In the last 24 hours, 2,332,592 cases and 12,005 deaths were reported. The global lethality is 1.4 percent.

Currently, Mexico is the fifth country in the world with the most deaths from the coronavirus, only below the United States, Brazil, India, and Russia; and it is number 14 in the number of infections, according to the latest update from Johns Hopkins University.

