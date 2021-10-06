Coronavirus in Mexico as of October 6, 2021

This Wednesday, October 6, the Ministry of Health (SSa) announced that, until the cut-off of 5:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time), 3,699,621 total accumulated cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country since the pandemic began. Regarding the number of deaths, to date, a total of 280,607 deaths have been reported.

With these numbers, in the last 24 hours, there were 7,697 new infections and 713 deaths from COVID-19.

According to the daily report, as of today, there’s an estimated 6,584,929 negative cases in the country, 522,601 suspects, and 47,944 estimated active cases of the disease; that is, patients who began to present symptoms in the last 14 days (September 23 to October 6, 2021).

The agency pointed out that the entities with the highest number of active cases of SARS-CoV-2 in descending order are: Tabasco, Colima, Mexico City, Guanajuato, Yucatán, Querétaro, Nuevo León, Coahuila, San Luis Potosí and Aguascalientes.

Likewise, since the pandemic began, the Government of Mexico has registered the total accumulated infections by residence, so the states with the highest number of reported cases are Mexico City (952,610); State of Mexico (365,149); Nuevo Leon (198,720); Guanajuato (177,416); Jalisco (156,295); Tabasco (136,643); Puebla (120,773); Veracruz (119,137); Sonora (108,928) and San Luis Potosí (100,165). These entities represent 66%, more than two-thirds, of the total accumulated cases in Mexico.

The SSa indicated that the distribution by gender in confirmed deaths shows a prevalence of 62% in men, with an average age of 64 years in deaths; While in the last five weeks, most of the cases are present in the groups of 18 to 29 years, followed by the groups of 30 to 39 years and 40 to 49 years.

Based on the last cut, the states with the highest number of deaths are Mexico City (51,293); the State of Mexico (31,935); Jalisco (16,193); Puebla (14,739); Veracruz (13,624), and Nuevo León (12,604).

