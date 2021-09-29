Coronavirus in Mexico as of September 29

The Ministry of Health ( SSa ) reported that as of September 29 there are 276,972 confirmed deaths in Mexico from the new coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as 3,655,395 accumulated cases since the beginning of the pandemic. In the last 24 hours, there were 596 deaths and 9,792 new infections.
Mexico City and the State of Mexico are the entities with the highest number of estimated active cases, being those who were infected within the past 14-days. Nationally, 62,098 active cases are reported with an incidence rate of 43.5 per 100 thousand inhabitants.
Regarding the distribution by gender in confirmed deaths, it shows a prevalence of 62% in men. The median age of the deaths is 64 years. The City of Mexico, the State of Mexico, Jalisco, Puebla, Guanajuato, Veracruz, Nuevo Leon, Baja California, Chihuahua, and Sonora are located as the 10 entities that have registered the highest number of deaths, which together account for 65% of all of the country. The capital alone accumulates 19.1% of all deaths nationwide.
On September 28, 648,293 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were injected. In total, 100,516,964 vaccines have been applied throughout the country. The greatest advance is registered in Mexico City, with 93%; Querétaro, 92%; Quintana Roo and Sinaloa, 86%.
This September 28, Mexico received 1,405,590 vaccines against COVID-19, of which 551,070 were from Pfizer-BionNTech that arrived at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM), and 854,520 released from the pharmaceutical company Cansino, packaged at the plant in Drugmex in the state of Querétaro.
This week, Mexico received a total of 2,305,590 doses of vaccines from Pfizer-BioNtech, Cansino, and the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology (Sputnik V).
From December 24 to date, Mexico has had a total of 116,353,405 biologicals available from the laboratories: Pfizer BioNTech, Astra Zeneca, SinoVac, Gamaleya, Cansino, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology.
Regarding the situation of COVID-19 in Mexico, in epidemiological week 37, the number of estimated cases decreased by 24% compared to the previous week.
In the last day, the occupancy of general beds fell one percentage point, remaining at 34%, while that of beds with a ventilator in intensive care units remained at 30%.
The authorities urge citizens to wear face masks, continuously wash their hands or use antibacterial gel and keep a healthy distance regardless of whether they are already vaccinated or the level of contagion in their area.
