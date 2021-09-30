Coronavirus in Mexico as of September 30, 2021

The Ministry of Health ( SSa ) in Mexico reported that as of September 30, 2021, there are already 277,505 confirmed deaths in Mexico from the new coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as 3,664,223 accumulated cases since the beginning of the pandemic. In the last 24 hours, there were 533 deaths and 8,828 new infections.

Mexico City and the State of Mexico are the entities with the highest number of estimated active cases, those people infected within the past 14-days. Nationally, 63,660 active cases are reported with an incidence rate of 43.5 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Mexico City registers most of the accumulated cases in the country and represents, by itself, 27% of all cases registered.

Regarding the distribution by gender in confirmed deaths, it shows a prevalence of 62% in men. The median age of the deaths is 64 years. Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Jalisco, Puebla, Guanajuato, Veracruz, Nuevo Leon, Baja California, Chihuahua, and Sonora are located as the 10 entities that have registered the highest number of deaths, which together account for 65% of all of the country. The capital alone accumulates 19.1% of all deaths nationwide.

On September 29, 673,520 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were injected. In total, 101,190,484 vaccines have been applied throughout the country. The greatest advance is registered in Mexico City, with 93%; Querétaro, 92%; Quintana Roo and Sinaloa, 86 percent.

In epidemiological week 37, the number of estimated cases in Mexico decreased by 24% compared to the previous week.

In the last day, the occupancy of general beds fell one percentage point, remaining at 34, while that of beds with a ventilator in intensive care units remained at 30 percent.

The authorities urge citizens to wear face masks, continuously wash their hands or use antibacterial gel and keep a healthy distance regardless of whether they are already vaccinated or the level of transmission within their community.

