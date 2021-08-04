Coronavirus in Mexico; August 3, 2021 Report

The Ministry of Health in Mexico reported that as of August 3, there are already 241,936 confirmed deaths in Mexico from the new coronavirus (COVID-19) as well as 2,880,409 accumulated cases. This means, in the last 24 hours there were 657 deaths and 18,911 new infections.

Today’s death total is the highest in four months, and since the beginning of the third-wave of COVID-19 in Mexico, dominated by the Delta variant.

In addition, there are more than 12,000 suspected deaths that could add to the total in the next few days. They also counted 2,2215,884 recovered patients and more than 25 million people with a complete vaccination scheme are registered.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 225 infections in a single day, and 14 new deaths were recorded. There has been a total of 1,834 reported cases in the past seven days, compared to 2,006 cases in the seven days prior, for a decrease of 9% compared to the previous seven-day period. This is the second consecutive day that the current 7-day trend shows a decline compared to the previous 7-days.

Puerto Vallarta currently reports 1,343 active cases of COVID-19, these being people who have been infected over the past 14-days.

Hospital Occupancy in Puerto Vallarta

Two hospitals reporting 100% occupancy in Puerto Vallarta.

Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital is reporting 26% occupancy of beds for treating COVID-19 patients. The local IMSS Hospital is reporting 100% occupancy in COVID-19 beds, and the Regional Hospital in Puerto Vallarta is reporting 72% occupancy after adding new beds to their COVID-19 unit on Monday. ISSSTE is reporting 100% occupancy. These occupancy rates are only in beds designated for the care of COVID-19, not complete hospital care.

