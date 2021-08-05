Coronavirus in Mexico; August 4, 2021 Update

The Ministry of Health ( SSa ) in Mexico reported that as of August 3, there are already 242,547 confirmed deaths in Mexico from the new coronavirus (COVID-19) as well as 2,901,094 accumulated cases. In the last 24 hours, there were 611 deaths and 20,685 new infections.
Yesterday, during El Pulso de la Salud, the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, reported that in response to the third epidemic wave, the Health sector continues in the process of hospital reconversion to add more care facilities for COVID-19.
He recalled that 97% of people hospitalized for COVID-19 were not vaccinated and 3% suffer from a disease that causes immunosuppression, an aspect that possibly contributes to the decrease in the effectiveness of the vaccine.
He explained that, as a result of the vaccination of older adults, the fatality due to COVID-19 was reduced by 75%, when comparing the highest point of fatality.
Mexico’s positivity rate stands at 36% which indicates high community transmission.
COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta
On Wednesday, August 4, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 215 infections in a single day, and 22 new deaths were recorded. There have been a total of 14,381 infections in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic. There has been a total of 1,824 reported cases in the past seven days, compared to 1,909 cases in the seven days prior, for a decrease of 4% compared to the previous seven-day period. This is the third consecutive day that the current 7-day trend shows a decline compared to the previous 7-days.
Puerto Vallarta currently reports 1,327 active cases of COVID-19, these being people who have been infected over the past 14-days.
Hospital Occupancy in Puerto Vallarta
Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital is reporting 14% occupancy of beds for treating COVID-19 patients. The local IMSS Hospital is reporting 92% occupancy in COVID-19 beds, and the Regional Hospital in Puerto Vallarta is reporting 87% occupancy after adding new beds to their COVID-19 unit on Monday. ISSSTE is reporting 100% occupancy. These occupancy rates are only in beds designated for the care of COVID-19, not complete hospital care.
