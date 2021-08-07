The Ministry of Health ( SSa ) reported that as of August 6 there are already 243,733 confirmed deaths in Mexico from the new coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as 2,944,226 accumulated cases. In the last 24 hours, there were 568 deaths and 21,563 new infections.

Mexico City and Tabasco are the entities with the highest number of estimated active cases, being people infected within the last 14-days. Nationally, there are 144,176 active cases projected.

In addition, there are more than 12,000 suspected deaths that could add to the total in the next few hours.

On August 4, 975,304 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were applied. In total, 69,820,231 vaccines have been applied throughout the country.

Jalisco returns to ‘red’ level, maximum risk of contagion

The Ministry of Health (SSa) in Mexico updated the Epidemiological Traffic Light of coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) this Friday, which will be in force from August 9 to 22.

Through the official website, the Government of Mexico indicated that the country will be colored as follows:

In the color “red” (maximum risk of contagion) there will be seven states: Mexico City, Nuevo León, Jalisco, Sinaloa, Guerrero, Colima and Nayarit. Read full story

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta

On Friday, August 6, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 257 infections in a single day, and 5 more people from our community have died. There have been a total of 14,884 infections and 556 deaths in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic. There has been a total of 1,715 reported cases in the past seven days, compared to 1,952 cases in the seven days prior, for a decrease of 12% compared to the previous seven-day period.

Hospital Occupancy in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital is reporting 21% occupancy of beds for treating COVID-19 patients. The local IMSS Hospital is reporting 100% occupancy in COVID-19 beds, and the Regional Hospital in Puerto Vallarta is reporting 89% occupancy after adding new beds to their COVID-19 unit on Monday. ISSSTE is reporting 100% occupancy. These occupancy rates are only in beds designated for the care of COVID-19, not complete hospital care. All four public hospitals in Puerto Vallarta are reporting no available ventilators for the care of the most critical patients in Puerto Vallarta.

