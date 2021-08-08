Coronavirus in Mexico; August 7, 2021 Report

The Ministry of Health ( SSa ) reported that as of August 7 there are already 244,248 confirmed deaths in Mexico from the new coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as 2,964,244 accumulated cases. In the last 24 hours, there were 515 deaths and 20,018 new infections.

On August 5, 988,155 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were injected. In total, 70,808,386 vaccines have been applied throughout the country.

In Mexico, 56% of the adult population has been vaccinated and the entities that report the greatest progress in immunization are Mexico City, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Quintana Roo, and Sinaloa, with more than 76% of their population vaccinated.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta

On Saturday, August 7, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 256 infections in a single day, and 4 more people from our community have died. There have been a total of 15,140 infections and 560 deaths in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic. There has been a total of 1,635 reported cases in the past seven days, compared to 1,949 cases in the seven days prior, for a decrease of 16% compared to the previous seven-day period.

Hospital Occupancy in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital is reporting 32% occupancy of beds for treating COVID-19 patients. The local IMSS Hospital is reporting 100% occupancy in COVID-19 beds, and the Regional Hospital in Puerto Vallarta is reporting 89% occupancy after adding new beds to their COVID-19 unit on Monday. ISSSTE is reporting 0% occupancy, which is suspected to be incorrect reporting, yesterday ISSSTE reported 100% occupancy and fails to report to the federal registry on a regular basis. These occupancy rates are only in beds designated for the care of COVID-19, not complete hospital care. All four public hospitals in Puerto Vallarta are reporting no available ventilators for the care of the most critical patients in Puerto Vallarta.

Jalisco returns to ‘red’ level, maximum risk of contagion

The Ministry of Health (SSa) in Mexico updated the Epidemiological Traffic Light of coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) this Friday, which will be in force from August 9 to 22.

Through the official website, the Government of Mexico indicated that the country will be colored as follows:

In the color “red” (maximum risk of contagion) there will be seven states: Mexico City, Nuevo León, Jalisco, Sinaloa, Guerrero, Colima and Nayarit. Read full story

