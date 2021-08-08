Coronavirus in Mexico; August 7, 2021 Report

The Ministry of Health ( SSa ) reported that as of August 7 there are already 244,248 confirmed deaths in Mexico from the new coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as 2,964,244 accumulated cases. In the last 24 hours, there were 515 deaths and 20,018 new infections.
On August 5, 988,155 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were injected. In total, 70,808,386 vaccines have been applied throughout the country.
In Mexico, 56% of the adult population has been vaccinated and the entities that report the greatest progress in immunization are Mexico City, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Quintana Roo, and Sinaloa, with more than 76% of their population vaccinated.
COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta
On Saturday, August 7, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 256 infections in a single day, and 4 more people from our community have died. There have been a total of 15,140 infections and 560 deaths in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic. There has been a total of 1,635 reported cases in the past seven days, compared to 1,949 cases in the seven days prior, for a decrease of 16% compared to the previous seven-day period.
Hospital Occupancy in Puerto Vallarta
Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital is reporting 32% occupancy of beds for treating COVID-19 patients. The local IMSS Hospital is reporting 100% occupancy in COVID-19 beds, and the Regional Hospital in Puerto Vallarta is reporting 89% occupancy after adding new beds to their COVID-19 unit on Monday. ISSSTE is reporting 0% occupancy, which is suspected to be incorrect reporting, yesterday ISSSTE reported 100% occupancy and fails to report to the federal registry on a regular basis. These occupancy rates are only in beds designated for the care of COVID-19, not complete hospital care. All four public hospitals in Puerto Vallarta are reporting no available ventilators for the care of the most critical patients in Puerto Vallarta.
Jalisco returns to ‘red’ level, maximum risk of contagion
The Ministry of Health (SSa) in Mexico updated the Epidemiological Traffic Light of coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) this Friday, which will be in force from August 9 to 22.
Through the official website, the Government of Mexico indicated that the country will be colored as follows:
In the color “red” (maximum risk of contagion) there will be seven states: Mexico City, Nuevo León, Jalisco, Sinaloa, Guerrero, Colima and Nayarit. Read full story
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Crazy things caught on camera this week in Puerto Vallarta In the last hours of the week, we have seen a crocodile taking a leisure walk through the streets of Puerto Vallarta, a parasailing tour gone all wrong, two horses running loose in the streets, and a car swimming in the Bay of Banderas. We can’t wait to see what is in store for us…
- Tourist in Puerto Vallarta crashes into powerlines after parachute breaks free from boat A 21-year-old girl was left hanging from electricity lines of the Federal Electricity Commission in Puerto Vallarta after the parachute rope that was pulling the young tourist broke free from the boat. The young woman, originally from the state of Guanajuato, was enjoying a ride through the bay aboard a Parachute, like hundreds of tourists…
- Puerto Vallarta Daily News Brief with Felipe Álvarez; August 6, 2021 In this news brief: UK suspends flights from Mexico; Ventilator shortage in Vallarta; Parachute breaks free from boat in Puerto Vallarta https://youtu.be/NEfPOw3QVlU UK SUSPENDS FLIGHTS FROM MEXICO With concern over the increased spread of the COVID-19 virus in Mexico, and the strong presence of variants, the United Kingdom once again included Mexico in the travel…
- Tropical Storm Kevin forms off the southern coast of Jalisco The center of Tropical Storm Kevin was located near latitude 15.8 North, longitude 106.8 West, south of the Jalisco coast. Kevin is moving toward the west near 10 mph (17 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue during the next day or so, followed by a turn toward the west-northwest or northwest on…
- Jalisco returns to ‘red’ in the COVID-19 alert system The Ministry of Health (SSa) in Mexico updated the Epidemiological Traffic Light of coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) this Friday, which will be in force from August 9 to 22. Through the official website, the Government of Mexico indicated that the country will be colored as follows: In the color “red” (maximum risk of contagion) there…