Coronavirus in Mexico; July 10, 2021 Report

The Ministry of Health in Mexico reported that as of July 10 there were 234,907 confirmed deaths in Mexico from the new coronavirus (COVID-19) since the beginning of the pandemic, as well as 2,586,721 infections. In the last 24 hours, there were 232 deaths and 9,581 new infections. Mexico hasn’t experienced these types of infection rates since February 2021.

The agency also pointed out that Mexico City and the State of Mexico are the entities with the highest number of estimated active cases (those diagnosed over the last 14 days). At the national level, 61,566 active infections are reported.

This Saturday, a shipment arrived with one million COVID-19 vaccines from the Sinovac laboratory, with which Mexico adds 6,046,390 vaccines received this week from four different pharmaceutical companies: Pfizer-BioNTech, Cansino Biologics, AstraZeneca, and Sinovac.

In total, Mexico has received 55,642,425 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Gamaleya National Epidemiology and Microbiology Research Center, CanSino Biologics, and Johnson & Johnson Janssen.

The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, affirmed that the vaccination against COVID-19 has generated a “change in the demographic profile in the COVID epidemic” with a decrease in serious cases in people aged 60 and over.

The authorities urge citizens in every part of Mexico to wear face masks, continuously wash their hands or use antibacterial gel, and keep a healthy distance regardless of whether they are already vaccinated.

COVID-19 in Jalisco

During the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health in Jalisco confirmed eight more deaths in the state caused by the new coronavirus; With this, there are 12,661 fatalities since March of last year when the first death due to the virus was registered.

The report on hospital occupancy shows 254 patients admitted to public hospitals and 42 in private hospitals. In facilities of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), 159 patients are treated, 58 in state hospitals, 33 in the Civil Hospitals of Guadalajara, and four in the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE).

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta confirmed a total of 8,628 cases of COVID-19 and 445 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. This indicates that Puerto Vallarta recorded 105 new infections in the past 24-hours, one of the highest daily infections recorded this year, and the second consecutive day over 100 daily cases. Puerto Vallarta is experiencing a rapid increase in COVID-19 infections as it faces a third wave of infections.

Covid-19 infections in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, have increased 300% in the last week, going from 66 cases to 267, so authorities and businessmen agreed to encourage vaccination and strengthen health protocols to avoid business closures, according to Jorge Quintero Alvarado, acting mayor of Puerto Vallarta, underlining that there will be more vigilance both in the tourist strip and in shopping centers, bars, restaurants and meeting places so that the measures are respected.

The General Hospital of IMSS in Puerto Vallarta is at 100% of its capacity in general beds for Covid-19 care, according to this Wednesday’s cut presented on the IRAG platform of the Federal Ministry of Health.

In addition, the Regional Hospital is 45% occupied in general beds for the care of Covid-19 patience and 73% in beds with a ventilator, which exceeds federal authority recommendations.

