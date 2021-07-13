Coronavirus in Mexico; July 12, 2021 Report

On Monday, July 12, Mexico’s health authorities updated the latest stats on the spread of coronavirus in Mexico. Through the Ministry of Health (SSa) they published the daily technical report on the registry of the pandemic in the country.

For the last informative cutoff at 5:00 p.m., the technical report of COVID-19 indicated that so far 2,593,574 accumulated cases and 235,058 total deaths due to the disease have been registered. Therefore, in the last 24 hours, 89 new deaths were registered and 3,074 infections were added to the national statistics.

States that maintain a significant rise in COVID-19 infections are: Mexico City , State of Mexico , Guanajuato, Nuevo León, Jalisco, Puebla , Sonora, Tabasco, Querétaro and Coahuila.

The states with the highest number of active cases, being people who have tested positive in the past 14-days are Veracruz (2,530), Sinaloa (2,421), Quintana Roo (2,302), Tabasco (2,274), Baja California Sur (2,321), Nuevo León (2,053), Yucatán (1,890), Jalisco (1831), Sonora (1463), Tamaulipas (1413) and Guerrero (1,313).

The third wave of COVID-19 in Mexico

In the morning press conference, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, announced that the third wave of COVID-19 began four weeks ago in Mexico.

“The first wave started when the epidemic started, in February 2020; the second epidemic wave began in October 2020 and reached a peak in January 2021, then it decreased for six consecutive months, and the third epidemic wave has four weeks since the accelerated increase in cases began ”, he explained.

However, despite the accelerated increase in cases that Mexico has registered in recent weeks, the epidemiologist clarified that hospitalizations and deaths show a reduction of more than 75%, which represents, he said, a “positive effect of vaccination.”

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta confirmed a total of 8,779 cases of COVID-19 and 447 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. This indicates that Puerto Vallarta recorded 63 new infections in the past 24-hours and one death.

39% of all COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic in Puerto Vallarta have been recorded this year.

