Coronavirus in Mexico; July 17, 2021 Report

The Ministry of Health in Mexico reported that as of July 17, there have already been 236,240 confirmed deaths in Mexico from the new coronavirus (COVID-19) as well as 2,654,699 accumulated cases. In the last 24 hours, there were 225 deaths and 12,631 new infections. Mexico has reported over 10,000 new infections every day for the past five days as the country deals with the third wave of coronavirus infections.

The agency also pointed out that Mexico City and the State of Mexico are the entities with the highest number of estimated active cases, being people who have been diagnosed in the last 14-days. Nationally, there is an estimated 88,094 active cases.

The authorities urge citizens to wear face masks, continuously wash their hands or use antibacterial gel, and keep a healthy distance regardless of whether they are already vaccinated or the level of infection in their community.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta

On Saturday, July 17, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 248 infections in a single day, one of the highest single-day numbers reported since the beginning of the pandemic. There has been a total of 1,172 reported cases in the past seven days, compared to 475 cases in the seven days prior, for an increase of 147% compared to the previous seven-day period. Puerto Vallarta added one more death for an accumulated total of 451 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

