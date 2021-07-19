Coronavirus in Mexico; July 18, 2021 Report

The Ministry of Health in Mexico reported that as of July 18, there have already been 236,331 confirmed deaths in Mexico from the new coronavirus (COVID-19) as well as 2,659,137 accumulated cases. In the last 24 hours, there were 91 deaths and 4,438 new infections. Weekend reports are typically delayed resulting in lower statistics on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday each week.

The agency also pointed out that Mexico City and the State of Mexico are the entities with the highest number of estimated active cases, being people infected within the last 14-days. Nationally, Mexico is reporting 88,094 active cases.

Jalisco exceeds 1,000 cases in a day

Jalisco exceed a thousand COVID-19 infections in a single day for the first time in five months. The state Health Secretariat reported 1,002 new cases on Sunday.

On February 10, 2021, 1,009 infected were registered and from there the trend was down until the first days of July, when the outbreak began to exceed a thousand cases today during a thrid wave of the pandemic in Mexico.

In total, Jalisco has reported 263,604 infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta

On Sunday, July 18, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 90 infections in a single day and no new deaths. There has been a total of 1,173 reported cases in the past seven days, compared to 519 cases in the seven days prior, for an increase of 126% compared to the previous seven-day period.