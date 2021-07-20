Coronavirus in Mexico; July 19, 2021 Report

The Ministry of Health ( SSa )in Mexico released the daily report on the coronavirus in Mexico. Through a daily technical statement, they reported that this Monday, July 19, 138 deaths and 5,307 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country.

With these figures, 2,664,444 infections and 236,469 deaths are caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus nationwide since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition to this, 449,298 suspected cases were reported, 4,847,197 negative, 79,445 estimated assets, and 7,960,939 people tested since the health contingency began.

Worldwide, confirmed COVID-19 infections as of July 19 total 190,597,409. In addition, the global fatality rate was 2.2%, as the coronavirus pandemic has caused the death of 4,093,145 people in the world. In Mexico, the fatality rate is near 10% due to a lack of testing in the country.

“To date, cases have been reported in 223 countries, territories and areas, cases have been reported in six WHO regions (America, Europe, Southeast Asia, Eastern Mediterranean, Western Pacific, and Africa)”, detailed the health agency.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta

On Monday, July 19, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 145 infections in a single day and no new deaths. There has been a total of 1,256 reported cases in the past seven days, compared to 497 cases in the seven days prior, for an increase of 153% compared to the previous seven-day period.