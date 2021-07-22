Coronavirus in Mexico; July 21, 2021 Report

The Ministry of Health (SSa) in Mexico reported that until this Wednesday, July 21, 2,693,495 cases of accumulated infections of coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) have been registered. In addition, since the beginning of the epidemic, Mexico has suffered 237,207 deaths from the disease.

This represents that there was an increase of 15,198 infected in the last 24 hours, as well as 397 deaths.

This number of infected is the highest since the beginning of the “third wave”, since the last time that more than 15,000 cases were registered was on January 30, when there were 15,337 infected.

According to the daily report, as of today, there are an estimated 85,678 active cases of the disease in the country; that is, patients who began to present symptoms in the last 14 days (July 08 to 21, 2021).

The entities with the highest number of active cases of SARS-CoV-2 in descending order are: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Jalisco, Sinaloa, Nuevo León, Veracruz, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, Guerrero, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Yucatán, Tamaulipas, Guanajuato, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Hidalgo, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Puebla and Michoacán, which together account for 93% of these cases in the country.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta

On Wednesday, July 21, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 320 infections in a single day and two new deaths. Today marks the highest day of infections since January of this year. There has been a total of 1,633 reported cases in the past seven days, compared to 667 cases in the seven days prior, for an increase of 145% compared to the previous seven-day period.

Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital is reporting no available beds for treating COVID-19 patients, while General Hospital is reporting 96% occupancy of COVID-19 beds. Puerto Vallarta Regional Hospital reports 60% occupancy for COVID-19 care. These statistics are only related to beds designated for COVID-19 care, not total hospital occupancy.

