Coronavirus in Mexico; July 26, 2021 Report

This Monday, July 26, the Ministry of Health ( SSa ) in Mexico released the recent data on the coronavirus epidemic in Mexico. Through the daily report, it found that 171 deaths and 5,920 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country over the past 24-hours. Sundays and Mondays typically trend lower as health centers lag behind reporting over weekends.

With these figures, 2,754,438 infections and 238,595 deaths caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus are accumulated nationwide since the beginning of the pandemic.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta

On Monday, July 26, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 291 infections in a single day and one new death. Weekend numbers typically decline as most health centers do not file reports on the weekends. There has been a total of 1,977 reported cases in the past seven days, compared to 1,869 cases in the seven days prior, for an increase of 6% compared to the previous seven-day period.

Puerto Vallarta currently reports 1,638 active cases of COVID-19, these being people who have been infected over the past 14-days. The number of active cases in Puerto Vallarta exceeds that of Guadalajara, the second-largest city in Mexico, which has 1,154 active cases.

Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital is reporting 100% occupancy of beds for treating COVID-19 patients, while the local IMSS Hospital is at 91% occupancy in COVID-19 beds, and the General Hospital in Puerto Vallarta is reporting 78% occupancy.

Holiday celebrations canceled in Jalisco

The State of Jalisco, where Puerto Vallarta is located, has announced that Día de Muertos and Independence Day celebrations throughout the state have been canceled due to the third wave of COVID-19 gripping the state.

The Governor also announced that new restrictions in maximum occupancy at restaurants, bars, and clubs would be announced this week.

