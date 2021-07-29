Coronavirus in Mexico; July 28, 2021 Report

The Ministry of Health ( SSa ) in Mexico released its daily report on the coronavirus epidemic in Mexico. Through a daily technical statement, it reported that this Wednesday, July 28, 537 deaths and 19,028 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country.

This is the highest number of infections and deaths reported in one day since January 2021, when the country was going through the second epidemic wave of COVID-19.

With these figures, 2,790,874 infections and 239,616 deaths caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus are accumulated nationwide.

Mexico City (770,536), State of Mexico (286,125), Nuevo León (139,341), Guanajuato (137,691), Jalisco (102,355), Puebla (90,124), Sonora (87,198), Tabasco (85,928), Veracruz (77,730) and Querétaro (73,491) are the states that concentrate the highest number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 66% of the national total.

In regards to active cases, people who presented symptoms of coronavirus in the last 14 days, Mexico City also ranks first, with 33,692 active cases, followed by the State of Mexico, with 11,530; Jalisco, with 6,347; Nuevo León, with 5,737; Veracruz, with 4,622; Sinaloa, with 3,770; Quintana Roo, with 3,423; Tabasco, with 3,221; and Guerrero, with 3,192.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 223 infections in a single day and five new deaths were recorded. There has been a total of 1909 reported cases in the past seven days, compared to 1,533 cases in the seven days prior, for an increase of 25% compared to the previous seven-day period.

Puerto Vallarta currently reports 1,719 active cases of COVID-19, these being people who have been infected over the past 14-days. The number of active cases in Puerto Vallarta exceeds that of Guadalajara, the second-largest city in Mexico, which has 1,356 active cases.

Hospital Occupancy in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital is reporting 72% occupancy of beds for treating COVID-19 patients after nearly two weeks at 100. The local IMSS Hospital is reporting 78% occupancy in COVID-19 beds, and the General Hospital in Puerto Vallarta is reporting 88% occupancy. These occupancy rates are only in beds designated for the care of COVID-19. As occupancy increases, hospitals add more beds to their COVID units. A lower number of occupancy is likely due to new beds being designated for COVID-19, not fewer patients being treated.

Bars and Clubs will close in Puerto Vallarta

Bars and clubs in Jalisco, including Puerto Vallarta, have been ordered to close for the entire month of August due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The governor reiterated that the priority of the health board is the return to classes, for that reason they must “stop in a forceful way the disorder that has been generated in the bars and clubs.”

“Education comes first before the party,” said the state leader when announcing the new measures. Read full story

