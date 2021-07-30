Coronavirus in Mexico; July 29, 2021 Report

The Ministry of Health ( SSa ) in Mexico released the daily report on the coronavirus in Mexico. Through the report, it was announced that this Thursday, July 29, 381 deaths and 19,223 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country.
This is the highest number of infections reported in one day since January 2021, when the country was going through the second wave of COVID-19.
With these figures, 2,810,097 cases and 239,997 deaths are caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus nationwide since the beginning of the pandemic.
Regarding active cases in Mexico, people who presented symptoms of coronavirus in the last 14 days, Mexico City ranks first, with 34,875 active cases, followed by the State of Mexico, with 12,327; Jalisco, with 6,882; Nuevo León, with 6,297; Veracruz, with 5,005; Sinaloa, with 3,854; Quintana Roo, with 3,573; Tabasco, with 3,236; and Guerrero, with 3,532.
COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta
On Thursday, July 29, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 292 infections in a single day and six new deaths were recorded. There has been a total of 1935 reported cases in the past seven days, compared to 1,665 cases in the seven days prior, for an increase of 16% compared to the previous seven-day period.
Puerto Vallarta currently reports 1,788 active cases of COVID-19, these being people who have been infected over the past 14-days. The number of active cases in Puerto Vallarta exceeds that of Guadalajara, the second-largest city in Mexico, which has 1,492 active cases.
Hospital Occupancy in Puerto Vallarta
Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital is reporting 67% occupancy of beds for treating COVID-19 patients after nearly two weeks at 100. The local IMSS Hospital is reporting 90% occupancy in COVID-19 beds, and the General Hospital in Puerto Vallarta is reporting 88% occupancy. These occupancy rates are only in beds designated for the care of COVID-19.
Trending News
- Bars and clubs in Puerto Vallarta will be closed during the month of August due to COVID-19 This Wednesday morning, the governor of Jalisco announced new measures to prevent the rise in COVID-19 infections in the State, which in recent days has been increasing exponentially. “From this day on we have to explain to citizens that given the growing number of active cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19, we are committed to…
- New COVID-19 restrictions is a challenge to restaurants in Puerto Vallarta The new sanitary provisions in the restaurant sector that were announced today is a severe blow to its economy, however, it will be a challenge that they will have to overcome, said the president of Canirac in Puerto Vallarta and the Riviera Nayarit, Sergio Jaime Santos. Today, Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, announced that as measures…
- Coronavirus in Mexico; July 29, 2021 Report The Ministry of Health ( SSa ) in Mexico released the daily report on the coronavirus in Mexico. Through the report, it was announced that this Thursday, July 29, 381 deaths and 19,223 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country. This is the highest number of infections reported in one day since January…
- California teen attacked by crocodile while vacationing in Puerto Vallarta On a relaxing getaway that turned into a nightmare, an 18-year-old girl from California was attacked by a 12-foot-long crocodile while on vacation in Mexico earlier this month. The incident happened at the Marriott resort in Puerto Vallarta just before midnight when Kiana Hummel and her friend decided to go swimming late. Hummel told ABC7…
- Eleven businesses in Puerto Vallarta closed for violating COVID-19 protocols At least eleven establishments in Puerto Vallarta have been closed for failing to comply with biosecurity measures, according to personnel from the Inspection and Regulations Directorate in the city. Just last weekend there were six closures of various establishments for failing to comply with municipal provisions and regulations. José Juan Velázquez Hernández, head of the…