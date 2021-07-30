Coronavirus in Mexico; July 29, 2021 Report

The Ministry of Health ( SSa ) in Mexico released the daily report on the coronavirus in Mexico. Through the report, it was announced that this Thursday, July 29, 381 deaths and 19,223 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country.

This is the highest number of infections reported in one day since January 2021, when the country was going through the second wave of COVID-19.

With these figures, 2,810,097 cases and 239,997 deaths are caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus nationwide since the beginning of the pandemic.

Regarding active cases in Mexico, people who presented symptoms of coronavirus in the last 14 days, Mexico City ranks first, with 34,875 active cases, followed by the State of Mexico, with 12,327; Jalisco, with 6,882; Nuevo León, with 6,297; Veracruz, with 5,005; Sinaloa, with 3,854; Quintana Roo, with 3,573; Tabasco, with 3,236; and Guerrero, with 3,532.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta

On Thursday, July 29, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 292 infections in a single day and six new deaths were recorded. There has been a total of 1935 reported cases in the past seven days, compared to 1,665 cases in the seven days prior, for an increase of 16% compared to the previous seven-day period.

Puerto Vallarta currently reports 1,788 active cases of COVID-19, these being people who have been infected over the past 14-days. The number of active cases in Puerto Vallarta exceeds that of Guadalajara, the second-largest city in Mexico, which has 1,492 active cases.

Hospital Occupancy in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital is reporting 67% occupancy of beds for treating COVID-19 patients after nearly two weeks at 100. The local IMSS Hospital is reporting 90% occupancy in COVID-19 beds, and the General Hospital in Puerto Vallarta is reporting 88% occupancy. These occupancy rates are only in beds designated for the care of COVID-19.

