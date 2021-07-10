Coronavirus in Mexico; July 9, 2021 Report

The Ministry of Health in Mexico reported that as of July 9, there have already been 234,675 confirmed deaths in Mexico from the new coronavirus (COVID-19) as well as 2,577,140 infections. In the last 24 hours, there were 217 deaths and 9,319 new infections.

The agency also pointed out that Mexico City and the State of Mexico are the entities with the highest number of estimated active cases, people who began with symptoms within the past 14-days. Nationally, there are currently 56,907 active cases being reported, a number that is likely 10 times higher than the government reports.

On Thursday, July 8, 649,100 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were injected. In total, 49,857,020 vaccines have been applied throughout the country.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta confirmed a total of 8,523 cases of COVID-19 and 444 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. This indicates that Puerto Vallarta recorded 122 new infections in the past 24-hours, one of the highest daily infections recorded this year. Puerto Vallarta is experiencing a rapid increase in COVID-19 infections as it faces a third wave of infections.

The General Hospital of IMSS in Puerto Vallarta is at 100% of its capacity in general beds for Covid-19 care, according to this Wednesday’s cut presented on the IRAG platform of the Federal Ministry of Health.

In addition, the Regional Hospital is 45% occupied in general beds for the care of Covid-19 patience and 73% in beds with a ventilator, which exceeds federal authority recommendations.

