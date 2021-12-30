COVID-19 cases on the rise in Mexico

The Ministry of Health (SSa) issued its Technical Report on the progress of the COVID-19 disease in Mexico which recorded 5,290 new infections and 188 deaths in the last 24-hours.
Throughout the last week of December 2021, there was a considerable increase in daily infections, the figure for December 29 is the highest since October 15 when 5,203 cases were reported.
For the December 28 report, 4,426 infections were reported, making today’s infections 864 more than the previous day.
Since the pandemic began in the country until now, there have been 3,961,662 accumulated cases and 299,132 total deaths from COVID-19. There are also 581,630 suspected cases and 27,820 estimated active cases.
The health authorities also specified that the incidence rate of accumulated cases is 3,071.7 per 100 thousand inhabitants. Regarding the distribution by sex of confirmed infections, there is a predominance in women with 50.2%, the median age is 39 years.
Today, The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) approved the emergency use of the Abdala vaccine, developed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) of the Ministry of Public Health of Cuba, whose composition is based on the principles of genetic engineering and with the recombinant protein of the receptor-binding domain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
After requesting authorization, specialized personnel analyzed the files and certified that the biological meets the quality, safety, and efficacy requirements to be supplied with therapeutic indication for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 disease. On August 30, Cofepris announced that the Committee for New Molecules ( CMN ) issued its favorable opinion regarding the biological, making it the first of Latin American origin to be evaluated by this body.
