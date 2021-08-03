COVID-19 in children; nearly 60,000 infections and over 600 deaths in Mexico

Since COVID-19 arrived in the country, no Mexican has been exempt from contracting the virus, not even minors, who although at the beginning of the health contingency were the least affected by the disease, today, they are considered a vulnerable part of society.

According to the accumulated graph presented this Monday by the Comprehensive Protection System for the Rights of Girls, Boys and Adolescents ( SIPINNA ), in Mexico, there have been 59,127 confirmed cases and 605 deaths due to COVID-19 in children under the age of 18 years old, throughout the pandemic.

Of the 59,127 coronavirus infections in minors registered until August 1, 2021, 33,958 are adolescents between 12 and 17 years old; 14,090 range between 6 and 11 years; and 11,079 are between 0 and 5 years old.

By federal entity, Mexico City, Tabasco, Guanajuato, State of Mexico, and Puebla are the states that concentrate the highest number of COVID-19 infections among minors, with 15,530, 5,750, 5,186, 4,479, and 2,042 cases, respectively.

COVID-19 in Mexico Recent Update

The Ministry of Health ( SSa ) in Mexico released the most recent data on the coronavirus epidemic in Mexico. Through a daily technical statement, it reported that this Monday, August 2, 245 deaths and 6,506 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country.

Sundays and Mondays typically trend lower in new cases due to limited weekend staff in health centers responsible for reporting daily numbers to the Federal Government.

With these figures, 2,861,498 cases and 241,279 deaths caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus are accumulated nationwide since the beginning of the pandemic.

Mexico City (788,997), State of Mexico (293,257), Nuevo León (143,529), Guanajuato (138,946), Jalisco (106,911), Puebla (91,430), Sonora (89,012), Tabasco (88,127) , Veracruz (81,047) and Querétaro (74,013) are the states that concentrate the highest number of accumulated infections, with 66% of the total.

Regarding active cases, the people who presented symptoms of coronavirus in the last 14 days, Mexico City also ranks first, with 33,285 active cases, followed by the State of Mexico, with 11,528; Nuevo León, with 6,676; Jalisco, with 6,523; Veracruz, with 4,741; Tabasco, with 3,502; Guerrero, with 3,334; Quintana Roo, with 3,329; and Sinaloa, with 2,931.