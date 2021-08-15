COVID-19 in Mexico; 23,642 new infections and 753 deaths today

The Ministry of Health reported that, as of this Saturday, August 14, Mexico accumulates 248,167 total deaths derived from Covid-19, 753 more than the previous day.

In its Daily Technical Report, the agency also indicated that in the last 24 hours the country registered 23,642 new infections, to reach a cumulative of 3,091,971 since the beginning of the pandemic. Today marks the second-highest day for infections in Mexico since the beginning of the pandemic, the record was set on Thursday, August 12, 2021, with 24,975 infections in a single day.

With these figures, Mexico ranks 14th worldwide in the number of infections and fourth as the country with the most deaths from the pandemic, behind the United States, Brazil, and India, according to the US Johns Hopkins University.

As of August 12, a total of 75,780,229 doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 have been applied in Mexico.

In total, 53,298,457 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, of which 28,746,570 already have the complete vaccination scheme. 59% of people over 18 years of age have at least one dose of the vaccine in Mexico.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta

On Saturday, August 14, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 145 infections in the past day. There have been a total of 16,395 infections and 593 deaths in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic. There has been a total of 1,255 reported cases in the past seven days, compared to 1,635 cases in the seven days prior, for a decrease of 23% compared to the previous seven-day period.

Puerto Vallarta is still in the ‘red’ warning for COVID-19, which means a high risk of contagion.

Hospital Occupancy in Puerto Vallarta

Of the four public hospitals in Puerto Vallarta that report to the Federal Registry:

Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital – 61% occupancy with no ventilators available.

Puerto Vallarta IMSS – 60% occupancy with no ventilators available.

Puerto Vallarta Regional Hospital in Puerto Vallarta – 82% occupancy with no ventilators available.

ISSSTE has failed to report current occupance or ventilators available.

