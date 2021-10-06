Covid-19 pandemic is not “tamed” in Mexico, it will continue into 2022: PAHO

The coronavirus pandemic will not be tamed in Mexico as long as SARS-CoV-2 or its variants of concern continue to circulate in the country, the Pan American Health Organization ( PAHO ) warned today.

In his weekly press conference, Sylvain Aldighieri, manager for Covid-19 of PAHO, said that “in no way the pandemic is or will be tamed at the local, state or national while the SARS-CoV-2 and its variants concern is circulating in the country, in the region of the Americas or globally”.

He warned that “almost all countries in the region, including Mexico, are reporting community transmission and we expect outbreaks and high transmission situations in many areas of the continent into 2022 or later.”

Although the Mexican government indicated as its goal to vaccinate 80 million citizens over 18 years of age by the end of October, Aldighieri was clear that “although vaccination coverage saves lives, we should not make public health policies with presumptions or assumptions that yes or no we have achieved a herd [immunity] effect ”.

The official stressed that PAHO recommends “strengthening non-pharmacological preventive measures and invites the population not yet vaccinated to go to the vaccination centers.”

According to ourworldindata.org, in Mexico, 49% of the population has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, but only 35% have completed their vaccination schedule.

Receive the PVDN morning newsletter and exclusive content by becoming a PVDN Supporter, learn more here

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN