Crazy things caught on camera this week in Puerto Vallarta

In the last hours of the week, we have seen a crocodile taking a leisure walk through the streets of Puerto Vallarta, a parasailing tour gone all wrong, two horses running loose in the streets, and a car swimming in the Bay of Banderas. We can’t wait to see what is in store for us next week!
A tourist enjoying a parasailing tour over the Bay of Banderas in Puerto Vallarta quickly finds herself upgraded to a parachuting tour as the chute breaks free from the boat, sending her on a sightseeing tour of downtown before crashing into powerlines. The tourist suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.
A crocodile in Marina Vallarta takes a casual stroll in the streets to enjoy the summer rains. Like many people looking towards summer vacation, this croc was taking a vacation from his home in Estero El Salado to enjoy everything the city has to offer.
A car in Puerto Vallarta didn’t respect the red flag warnings on the beach due to a storm. The car took the plunge into the Bay of Banderas
Two horses make a break for it as they gallop down the streets of Puerto Vallarta without any supervision or owner in sight. The horses were seen in a shopping center in the maritime terminal. The person who captured the event suggested the horses were out to do some shopping but were refused entry because they weren’t wearing masks.
