Crocodile Roams Holi Beach in Puerto Vallarta With Tourists (Video)

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco (May 30, 2025) — A medium-sized crocodile, measuring under three meters in length, was captured on video this Friday as it calmly walked among bathers on Holi Beach before entering the sea, while onlookers looked on without intervening. The one-minute clip, shared on social media by user Damy Arcigá, quickly went viral, drawing renewed attention to the growing frequency . . .