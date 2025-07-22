mexico news roundup

Mexico News Today – Roundup for July 21, 2025

July 21, 2025
,
Across Mexico today, July 21, 2025, authorities, businesses and cultural institutions moved to tackle environmental threats, expand infrastructure, and showcase local traditions—all while grappling with security challenges from coast to coast. In the Yucatán Peninsula, Profepa launched criminal proceedings after uncovering 2,600 hectares of illegal logging by Mennonite settlements, marking a rare but…
