Daiquiri Dick’s in Puerto Vallarta is changing ownership after 41-years

Daiquiri Dick’s, beloved landmark restaurant on Playa Los Muertos is changing ownership. After 41 years, Tari and Peter Bowman are ready to drift off into the sunset.

The scuttlebutt is that a new partnership of seasoned professionals will take the helm and after some menu and restaurant updates including a hip ship on the patio, they will be ready to greet new customers in October 2021.

It’s the end of an era and the beginning of a new one. Daiquiri Dick’s restaurant closed its doors on April 15 to undergo remodeling and prepare a fall re-opening with new ownership.

“I want to thank everyone for the years and years of support,” says Tari Bowman, former owner of Daiquiri Dick’s, “The entire staff hopes everyone has enjoyed their visits with us as much as we have enjoyed serving the community.”

Since 1972 this Los Muertos Beach restaurant has been serving a variety of foods and has grown in size and sophistication. Many clients have been eating at Daiquiri Dick’s for almost as long as it has been open.

Peter and Tari Bowman bought the already famous restaurant in 1981. They felt the need to do something outrageous like move to a foreign country and experience a new lifestyle. “We have always been a little crazy when it comes to trying new business ventures,” says Tari, “I like to think that we were always ahead of the times.”

In a grand leap of faith, they sold their San Francisco Bay area businesses, packed up their two small children, and headed south of the border. The Bowmans thought it was a great adventure for their kids to grow up in an environment exposing them to two languages and two distinct cultures. However, it was these same differences, which presented their greatest challenges.

“Our friends and family thought we were crazy, and many still believe we are,” laughs Tari, “years ago travel to Mexico, much less moving here to start a new life, was very much out of the ordinary, but we saw a unique opportunity and went for it.”

The Bowmans have enjoyed watching members of their staff grow up while on the job. Many have been employed for well over 15 years and whole families can be found working in the restaurant.

“Tari and I take pride in the fact that we emphasize restaurant work as a career choice,” says Peter, “For any of our staff, Daiquiri Dick’s was their first job and many have stayed with us for a long time. Not only have they learned a variety of skills but have been able to share their new love of different foods and wines with their families.”

The new owners/partners have almost 50 years of combined restaurant, catering, and bar experience. One owns a famous Puerto Vallarta night spot that has been serving up its famous martinis for almost 20 years along with great live music and the other has been a caterer to the stars in Hollywood for 25 years. Both have been long-time clients at the restaurant.

The new owners plan to keep the name, Daiquiri Dick’s but adding the tag, Boat House. The remodel theme will be reminiscent of old Vallarta charm and a grassroots feeling. Patrons can expect high-quality food and beverages. The new owners plan to keep some of the menu favorites and have been consulting with the current chefs on recipes. They are shooting for a grand opening on Halloween weekend 2021.

Steering the brokerage of both the purchase and sale is Ron L. Morgan, principal of Ron Morgan Properties who has been anchored in Old Town, Puerto Vallarta for more than 20 years.