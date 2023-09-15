Day of the Carro was Celebrated in Puerto Vallarta with the Traditional Parade

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The vibrant heart of Puerto Vallarta throbbed to the rhythm of hooves and traditional Mexican music this Thursday as the city celebrated Charro Day with a spectacular parade.
Braving the intense sun, more than 150 charros, escaramuzas, and musicians, adorned in the traditional finery of the charrería, took to the streets to showcase their cultural pride. The parade was part of the city's patriotic celebrations and witnessed the participation of seven charro associations.
