Daylight saving time change 2021: When does it start in Mexico?

According to the decree that establishes the seasonal schedule in Mexico, the change to summer time occurs on the first Sunday of April in most of the country, but there are exceptions.

2021 summer time change in most of Mexico

For 2021, the time change begins on Sunday, April 4 at 2:00 AM. It ends on the last Sunday in October, this year being October 31, at 2:00 AM.

Summertime consists of moving the clock forward one hour, so it is recommended to do it on Saturday, April 3, before going to bed.

2021 summer time change at the border

33 municipalities in the northern border of Mexico start summer time earlier to have the same schedule as neighboring cities in the United States: the second Sunday in March, which was March 14, 2021, at 2:00 AM. The border towns will end the summer schedule on the first Sunday in November, November 7, 2021, at 2:00 AM.

Baja California : Tijuana, Mexicali, Ensenada, Playa Rosarito and Tecate.

: Tijuana, Mexicali, Ensenada, Playa Rosarito and Tecate. Chihuahua : Juárez, Ojinaga, Ascensión, Coyame del Sotol, Guadalupe, Janos, Manuel Benavides and Praxedis G. Guerrero.

: Juárez, Ojinaga, Ascensión, Coyame del Sotol, Guadalupe, Janos, Manuel Benavides and Praxedis G. Guerrero. Coahuila : Acuña, Piedras Negras, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Jiménez, Zaragoza, Nava and Ocampo.

: Acuña, Piedras Negras, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Jiménez, Zaragoza, Nava and Ocampo. Nuevo León : Anáhuac and Los Aldama.

: Anáhuac and Los Aldama. Tamaulipas : Nuevo Laredo, Reynosa, Matamoros, Camargo, Guerrero, Gustavo Díaz Ordaz, Mier, Miguel Alemán, Río Bravo and Valle Hermoso.

Where does the daylight saving time not apply?

Daylight saving time does not take effect in the states of Sonora and Quintana Roo where they do not observe daylight savings.