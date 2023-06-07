DIF Puerto Vallarta Ensures Comprehensive Care and Support for Vulnerable Groups

PUERTO VALLARTA - The President of the DIF System of Puerto Vallarta, María de Jesús López Delgado, underscores the significance of first contact with the institution as crucial to offering vulnerable groups comprehensive care and support. The Social Work Coordination is devoted to providing guidance, channeling assistance, and creating a supportive and quality-centered environment for Vallarta families.

López Delgado recognizes the importance of comprehensive support services for the well-being of Vallarta families. Such assistance extends to food assistance, purchase of medicines, funeral support for low-income individuals, psychological support through the Specialized . . .

Login to Continue reading, or subscribe below...