Disconnect in the secluded beaches of Jalisco

Whether they are islands, beaches, or bays, Jalisco has a great coastline that houses the best sun destinations for those who seek to get away.

Get our news delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to signup

From enjoying beautiful sunsets or relaxing in a palapa, to visiting small local towns, the Jalisco beaches offer a peaceful environment to enjoy while you immerse yourself in the jungle and mountains.

Yelapa beach, 45 minutes from Puerto Vallarta, is a place frequented by musicians, artists, and anyone who seeks tranquility and a family atmosphere by offering a wide range of activities such as kayaking, diving, snorkeling, horseback riding, parasailing, and tours of the town, which includes a visit to a beautiful waterfall where you can cool off.

The Yelapa community does not have large restaurants, instead, local food and rustic establishments are the gastronomic options: aguachiles, ceviches, fish, and seafood of the day are the dishes that you will find on this beach. Desserts are also a delicacy, the women of the town prepare, be it made of coconut, chocolate, cheese or banana, are a tradition that has passed from generation to generation and which you cannot leave without trying.

This coastal refuge is only accessible by sea, so you will find fewer visitors than normal, so relaxation on its golden sand is never a problem. To get there you have to take a boat known as “panga” from the pier of Playa de Los Muertos in Puerto Vallarta, Mismaloya or Boca de Tomatlán; or rent a private boat service from the Marina Vallarta; making a journey of approximately 45 minutes, during which time you can see dolphins, seabirds and if you are lucky and it is the season, whales can be spotted on your journey. You can also travel by land to Boca de Tomatlán and board a water taxi, also known as a “panga” to navigate for about 30 minutes. This route generally includes stops at the beaches of Majahuitas, Quimixto and Ánimas.

FIND A VACATION RENTAL IN PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO

Another option in Jalisco to visit almost virgin beaches is Barra de Navidad, a tourist destination that offers golden sand, lush mountains, a peaceful lagoon, and the charm of its streets. Here you can do fun and adventure or relaxation, it all depends on the plans you have in mind.

You can practice fishing, diving, surfing, and snorkeling; or if you want something more peaceful and contemplative you can observe the local fauna such as raccoons, whales, turtles, deer, and crocodiles.

This small port, which takes its name because it was discovered by the conquerors on December 25, 1541, offers lovers of sport fishing to get an impetuous sailfish, a marlin, a dorado, or a tuna, in addition, to participate in its national and international tournaments, since it is the headquarters of important events such as the International Fishing Championship and the International Sailfish Tournament.

Some places of interest in the surroundings of Barra de Navidad are Cuestecomates Beach, San Patricio Beach, or Melaque and La Manzanilla, where you will find gentle waves, ecological reserves, Tortuguero sanctuaries, as well as local flora and fauna.

Jalisco is a state that is home to a large number of beaches along its coast, which show the diversity of its natural settings, and thanks to its first-rate infrastructure, you will be able to live the best experience on your next visit to these jewels of the Mexican Pacific.