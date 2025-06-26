Discover the Best Beaches in Puerto Vallarta for a Calm and Scenic Summer Escape

From hidden coves like Colomitos to lively stretches like Los Muertos Beach, Puerto Vallarta offers the perfect blend of natural beauty, clear waters, and local charm this summer.

As summer heats up and travelers look for peaceful retreats with natural beauty and a slower pace, Puerto Vallarta stands out as a prime destination along Mexico’s Pacific coast. Tucked between Banderas Bay and the lush Sierra Madre Occidental mountains, this city offers more than just beach lounging—it’s a living postcard of tropical landscapes, cultural energy, and hidden treasures.

A stroll along the iconic Malecón (seaside promenade), a seafood lunch with panoramic views, or simply lying back to the rhythm of the waves all form part of the Vallarta experience. Whether you crave a remote getaway or something closer to the city’s heart, the region’s beaches cater to all tastes—offering everything from isolation and calm to sports, hiking, and water activities.

Hidden Beaches Worth the Journey

Some of Puerto Vallarta’s most stunning beaches are only accessible by boat or narrow trails through the jungle, making them peaceful sanctuaries for those seeking solitude and immersion in nature.

Colomitos Beach

Known as one of Mexico’s smallest beaches, Colomitos is a true gem nestled in thick vegetation. Only accessible by foot or boat, it offers privacy, emerald-green waters, and gentle waves—ideal for floating in the heat of summer.

Majahuitas

For an even more off-the-grid escape, Majahuitas Beach delivers unspoiled wilderness and some of the clearest waters around. It’s a diver’s dream, home to vibrant marine life that can be seen with just a snorkel and mask.

Playa Caballo

This tranquil stretch of sand is perfect for long walks and undisturbed relaxation. Located away from the city’s urban energy, Playa Caballo invites visitors to soak in the sun, breathe in the salty air, and unwind at nature’s pace.

Beaches Close to the City

Not every summer seeker wants total isolation. Luckily, Puerto Vallarta also offers more accessible beaches that balance natural charm with amenities and convenience.

Conchas Chinas

Just minutes from downtown, this elegant beach is lined with natural rock formations that create tide pools and calm swimming areas. Its Blue Flag status means no motorboats or jet skis, preserving a clean, quiet atmosphere.

Los Muertos Beach

Situated in the lively Romantic Zone, Los Muertos is a hub of activity. Popular among locals and tourists alike, it features beach clubs, restaurants, and a famous pier that becomes the perfect viewing platform at sunset. It’s ideal for those who enjoy vibrant surroundings without leaving the beach.

A Touch of Culture and Adventure

Some beaches in Puerto Vallarta offer more than stunning scenery—they carry history, community, and a taste of local life.

Mismaloya

This beach gained fame as the filming location for The Night of the Iguana, the 1964 movie that put Puerto Vallarta on the map. Today, Mismaloya remains a beautiful escape, offering casual dining, jungle-covered hills, and water sports opportunities.

Yelapa

Accessible only by boat, Yelapa is a laid-back coastal village known for its artistic spirit, cascading waterfalls, and peaceful bay. The car-free streets and hammock-filled beachfront make it a favorite among travelers who want to disconnect and live slowly.

Whether you’re swimming through calm waters, hiking jungle trails, sipping cocktails under palm trees, or watching the sun dip behind the mountains, Puerto Vallarta is more than a destination—it’s a collection of coastal experiences waiting to be discovered. And with so many beach options to choose from, this summer may just be the perfect time to explore them all.