Do not get scared! Puerto Vallarta will join the first National Earthquake Drill of 2023

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Laura Velázquez Alzúa, head of the National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC), announced that the First National Drill 2023 will take place in April of this year.

In a press conference, the Civil Protection coordinator explained that this event is scheduled for Wednesday, April 19, at 11:00 a.m., the date on which seismic alerts will be activated and earthquake drills will take place in the country’s seismic zones, which includes Puerto Vallarta.

“This event aims to promote the culture of civil protection among citizens, examine how safe the property where we live or work is, and design evacuation routes to determine meeting points,” she argued.

Earthquakes in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, located on the Pacific coast of Mexico, is located in an area that is prone to earthquakes due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region with intense seismic and volcanic activity.

Historical records indicate that the region has experienced earthquakes throughout its history. The earliest documented earthquake in the area occurred in 1847, which was a magnitude 8.1 earthquake that caused significant damage and loss of life in the region.

In recent times, Puerto Vallarta has experienced several moderate to large earthquakes. One of the most notable earthquakes to affect the area in recent years was the magnitude 8.0 earthquake that struck offshore in September 1995. The earthquake caused significant damage to the region, including damage to buildings and infrastructure, as well as several fatalities.

More recently, in September 2021, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck off the coast of the Mexican state of Guerrero, which is located approximately 200 miles southeast of Puerto Vallarta. The earthquake was felt in Puerto Vallarta, but did not cause significant damage in the region.

Overall, while Puerto Vallarta is located in an area that is prone to earthquakes, the region has not experienced a catastrophic earthquake in recent history. However, it is important for residents and visitors to be aware of the potential for earthquakes and to take appropriate safety precautions.

