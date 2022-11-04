Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 shook northwest Mexico

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 shook the Gulf of California in northwestern Mexico on Friday and was felt in some parts of the Mexican Republic such as Sonora, Baja California, and Baja California Sur.

The National Seismological Service of Mexico (SSN) indicated that the epicenter was located about 80 kilometers south-southwest of the town of Bahía de Kino, in the municipality of Hermosillo, and had a depth of 10 kilometers.

The National Civil Protection Coordination reported that so far no damage has been reported in the states of Sonora, Baja California, and Baja California Sur where the earthquake was felt, nor notable variations in sea levels or risk of a tsunami.

The Sonora State Civil Protection Coordination (CEPC) reported that no damage was reported in Guaymas, Cajeme, Navojoa, San Luis Río Colorado, or Hermosillo: “No damage is reported in Guaymas, Cajeme, Navojoa, SLRC, and Hermosillo. by an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 recorded at 3:02 this morning 92 kilometers north of Santa Rosalía, Baja California Sur,” they added.

The National Seismological Service (SSN) has registered 14 aftershocks in the last hours and the strongest has been 4.1, registered at 06:59 hours, movements that are reported without incident.

