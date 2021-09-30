Ecuador says clashes between prison gangs leave more than 100 dead

QUITO, Sept 29 (Reuters) – Ecuador’s penitentiary system said on Wednesday that the death toll from a prison riot that took place on Tuesday had risen to at least 100 and that authorities were still working to determine the full toll.
The South American nation on Tuesday night reported clashes at the Penitenciaria del Litoral in Guayas province, which has been the scene of bloody fights between gangs for control of the prison in recent months.
“As of now we can confirm that there are more than 100 prisoners dead and 52 injured during the incidents that took place on Tuesday, Sept 28,” Ecuador’s SNAI prison service wrote on Twitter, adding that police and prosecutors were still investigating.
Hours earlier, SNAI director Bolivar Garzon had told reporters that at least 30 prisoners had died and that authorities were still working to remove 10 bodies.
Dozens of people arrived at the jail to seek information about relatives and demand accountability from officials responsible for the inmates’ safety. The government bolstered military presence outside the facility.
Riots broke out in February and July in the country’s prison system, which houses some 39,000 inmates. At least 79 people died in the February violence, and in July at least 22 lives were lost.
The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) has previously condemned the violence, and Human Rights Watch urged Ecuador’s government to fully investigate the prison violence and bring those responsible to justice.
President Guillermo Lasso in August said the government would provide more funding for the overcrowded prison system to build new wards and install new equipment to improve security.
Reporting by Alexandra Valencia in Quito; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Sam Holmes
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Perception of insecurity in Jalisco dropped considerably According to the INEGI survey called the National Survey of Victimization and Perception of Public Safety (ENVIPE) 2020, which is carried out annually, the perception of insecurity in Jalisco dropped considerably, placing the entity below the national average, going from 68.7 percent to 50.1 percent in a comparison period from 2017 to 2021. The Governor…
- Coronavirus in Mexico as of September 29 The Ministry of Health ( SSa ) reported that as of September 29 there are 276,972 confirmed deaths in Mexico from the new coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as 3,655,395 accumulated cases since the beginning of the pandemic. In the last 24 hours, there were 596 deaths and 9,792 new infections. Mexico City and the State…
- Mexico’s gov’t says it found body disposal site near border MEXICO CITY (AP) — An apparently long-running “extermination site” has been found outside Mexico’s northern border city of Nuevo Laredo, officials said Wednesday night. The location was discovered some weeks earlier and is being investigated within the context of dozens of reported disappearances along a segment of the highway connecting Nuevo Laredo and Monterrey since…
- No, it is not Canada! Get to know the Maple Forest in Talpa, Jalisco The classic image of autumn, which this year began in the northern hemisphere on September 22, is that of yellow, ocher, orange, or red leaves falling on the ground; Well, you can not only enjoy this amazing scenery in the forests of Quebec or Ontario, in Canada, you can also experience it in Jalisco, a…
- Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery Sept 29 (Reuters) – Scientists were baffled when a band of seaweed longer than the entire Brazilian coastline sprouted in 2011 in the tropical Atlantic – an area typically lacking nutrients that would feed such growth. A group of U.S. researchers has fingered a prime suspect: human sewage and agricultural runoff carried by rivers to…