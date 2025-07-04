Ensenada cocaine seizure disrupts criminal networks

The Ensenada cocaine seizure by Semar and partners intercepted 200 kilos of cocaine worth 48 million pesos, halting criminal operations and protecting communities.

Early on July 4, elements of the Mexican Navy (Semar) conducted a coordinated operation at the Ensenada Customs facilities in Baja California, seizing 188 packages of cocaine weighing approximately 200 kilos. Working alongside the Ministry of National Defense, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), the National Guard, the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), and Customs, Semar intercepted the shipment before it could be distributed by organized crime networks.

During routine inspection and surveillance patrols inside the port area, a trained canine unit flagged two containers freshly unloaded from a vessel. Upon opening one container, officers discovered four suitcases packed with cocaine bundles. Semar immediately secured the contraband and initiated a chain of custody that would transfer the evidence to the corresponding Public Prosecutor’s Office agent for inclusion in the ongoing criminal investigation.

By preventing the delivery of 200 kilos of cocaine, authorities estimate the economic blow to organized crime at roughly 48.081 million pesos. According to the official press release, “This prevents thousands of doses of this drug from reaching young people,” underscoring the operation’s community impact.

Semar emphasized its role in the multiagency effort to combat organized crime. In a statement, the Navy said it “contributes to the combined efforts to combat organized crime, successfully preventing drug distribution by criminal groups and contributing to the safety of Mexican families.” This message highlights how cooperation among federal forces strengthens border security and disrupts the financial flows that sustain cartels.

Details of the Operation

Discovery Method: Canine unit alerted on two suspect containers.

Contraband Found: 188 packages of cocaine in four suitcases.

Weight and Value: Approximately 200 kilos; economic value ~48.081 million pesos.

: Approximately 200 kilos; economic value ~48.081 million pesos. Agencies Involved: Semar, Ministry of National Defense, FGR, National Guard, SSPC, and Customs.

The swift handover of seized drugs to the Public Prosecutor’s Office ensures the evidence remains intact for forensic testing and legal proceedings. Investigators will trace the shipment’s origin, uncovering the broader trafficking network responsible.

Impact on Security and Community

Authorities stress that intercepting such a volume of cocaine keeps potentially thousands of doses off the streets. Officials point out that drug consumption often spikes when large shipments slip through, leading to spikes in addiction and related crimes. By blocking this shipment, federal forces aim to reduce availability, deter criminal activity, and foster safer neighborhoods.

Moreover, seizures of this scale send a powerful message to trafficking organizations: even well-disguised shipments face detection when agencies share intelligence and resources. Customs officers at Ensenada, a key Pacific port, will continue random and targeted inspections, bolstered by K9 teams and advanced scanning technology.

As this operation’s details feed into the FGR’s investigation file, prosecutors will pursue charges against individuals involved in the importation and transport of the contraband. Authorities anticipate further arrests as the inquiry uncovers the trafficking route and implicated networks.

In the meantime, Semar and its partners remain on high alert, maintaining patrols along Baja California’s coastline and customs checkpoints. The success of the Ensenada cocaine seizure demonstrates the tangible benefits of interagency coordination in Mexico’s fight against organized crime.