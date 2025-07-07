300 dogs rescued from overcrowded shelter in Ensenada

Authorities carried out an Ensenada dog rescue, seizing 300 dogs from an overcrowded shelter with contagious diseases and pledging stricter oversight to prevent future abuses.

On the night of July 5, 2025, authorities from the Baja California State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), working with the 25th City Council of Ensenada, executed a court-ordered rescue of 300 dogs living in squalid, overcrowded conditions at the “Ellos son la Razón” shelter in the Carlos Pacheco neighborhood of Buenos Aires.

According to the FGE, citizen complaints about alleged animal abuse and unsanitary conditions prompted investigators to seek judicial approval. Once the court order arrived, specialized animal-protection personnel and municipal representatives moved in under strict legal procedures to secure the site and remove every dog for evaluation and care.

Prosecutor Ilse Carolina Vázquez Maldonado, who handles environmental and animal-crime cases, noted that investigators have maintained two active files on the shelter—one dating back to mid-2024 and another opened earlier this year—highlighting a problem that persisted despite repeated community warnings. “We documented severe overcrowding and unhygienic conditions that endangered not only the dogs but also the health of nearby residents,” she said.

Veterinarians assessing the seized animals reported alarming findings. Norma Olimpia Guerrero Cerecer of the City Council’s Animal Control unit and Wilber Agumada Torres of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine discovered cases of distemper, cancers, and widespread skin infections. High puppy mortality and multiple contagious diseases underscored the urgency of intervention. Intensive treatments are now underway, and in the most critical cases, humane euthanasia is being considered to end suffering.

The FGE statement emphasized that the rescue exposed a “lack of hygiene,” “high puppy mortality,” and unchecked spread of disease. Officials urged stronger regulation and oversight of private rescuers and shelters to prevent future emergencies. The 25th City Council, led by Morena Mayor Claudia Agatón Muñiz, pledged full support: “We will supply specialist personnel, medicines, and rehabilitation resources. Our goal is to recover these animals and place them in responsible homes or certified shelters under ongoing medical supervision.”

On July 6, Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda confirmed that the Federal Executive Branch will pursue sanctions against those responsible for the shelter’s neglect. In a social-media statement, she described a meeting with state authorities and animal-welfare experts who reviewed the case and approved the rescue operation. “We continue coordinating with the State Attorney General’s Office to determine appropriate penalties for these acts of cruelty,” the governor wrote.

This high-profile intervention marks one of the largest animal rescues in Baja California’s recent history. Local advocacy groups have called it a wake-up call, demanding clearer licensing standards for animal shelters and accountability measures for caretakers. The FGE has promised to follow through on investigations and ensure that all legal avenues are pursued against parties found culpable.

As the rescued dogs undergo medical treatment, both state and municipal authorities emphasize community cooperation. Residents are urged to report any signs of illegal or unsafe animal-care operations. With public awareness on the rise, Ensenada officials hope this intervention will lead to lasting reforms in animal welfare and shelter management across the region.