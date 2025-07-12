Ensenada international airport project unveiled

The Ensenada international airport project will feature a new runway, passenger terminal and commercial zone near Valle de Guadalupe, boosting regional connectivity and tourism with an investment of MXN 5,500 million for the Ensenada international airport.

Ensenada will soon join Mexico’s growing network of modern aviation hubs. During the International Civil Airports Council (ACI) congress, Carlos Manuel Merino Campos, Director General of Airports and Auxiliary Services (ASA), officially unveiled plans for the new facility, to be known as the Ensenada international airport. The development marks a MXN 5,500 million investment in the region’s infrastructure and will sit on the “Chichihuas” property, just 30 km north of the city and only 5 km from the famous Valle de Guadalupe.

Merino Campos outlined the project’s core components. It will include a 2,800 m-long, 45 m-wide runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft and international flights. Three commercial aviation aprons spanning 16,000 m² will provide parking and service areas for airlines. An 8,000 m² passenger terminal will offer streamlined check-in, security and baggage handling facilities.

Key airport features:

Taxiways: 23 m wide to ensure safe movements of large aircraft

23 m wide to ensure safe movements of large aircraft Fuel station: On-site refueling to support continuous operations

On-site refueling to support continuous operations Control tower: State-of-the-art systems for air traffic management

State-of-the-art systems for air traffic management Parking: Space for 120 vehicles, including drop-off zones and short-term lots

Space for 120 vehicles, including drop-off zones and short-term lots Commercial area: 222,000 m² set aside for retail, dining and logistics services

Mayor Claudia Agatón had hinted at progress during a joint press conference with Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda a few weeks earlier. However, detailed specifications and the official budget were confirmed only at the ACI event.

The new terminal forms part of a broader national strategy to strengthen air connectivity. In addition to Ensenada, four other airports will break ground across Mexico: San Miguel de Allende and Lagos de Moreno in Guanajuato, Costa Alegre in Jalisco, and Isla Mujeres in Quintana Roo. By expanding capacity in these key markets, the federal government aims to distribute tourism traffic more evenly and reduce pressure on major hubs such as Mexico City and Guadalajara.

Local tourism experts expect the Ensenada international airport to drive growth in Baja California’s wine country. Valle de Guadalupe, already a gourmet hotspot, lies just a short drive from the proposed site. Faster international connections could attract new visitors and encourage investment in hospitality, while giving local producers better access to global markets.

Airports and Auxiliary Services has committed to meeting international safety and sustainability standards. The project will incorporate energy-efficient lighting, water conservation measures and green spaces within the airport grounds. Merino Campos emphasized that environmental protection in the surrounding valley remains a priority, ensuring the development complements rather than disrupts local ecosystems.

Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2026, with completion targeted for 2029. The first phase will focus on earthworks, runway installation and apron construction. Passenger terminal work will start once the core airside infrastructure is in place. ASA plans to issue international tenders later this year for design and construction contractors.

For Ensenada residents, the new airport promises more direct flight options to the United States, Canada and beyond. Business leaders foresee easier cargo shipments for seafood and agricultural exports. Meanwhile, travelers can look forward to shorter connections to wine tours, surf spots and cultural landmarks across Baja California.

As the project moves from planning to reality, local governments will coordinate road improvements, public transport links and tourism promotion initiatives. The Ensenada international airport stands to become a gateway not only for visitors, but for investment and economic growth in one of Mexico’s most dynamic regions.