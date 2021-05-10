Entertainment this week at Incanto Puerto Vallarta: Week of May 10, 2021

Back by popular demand, Kimberly LaRue’s hit song and dance revue, Rendezvous, returns featuring The Follies Dancers with vocalists Hal Bonta and Alison Lo singing many of your favorites. Kim is a New York City-based dance professional choreographer, educator, and part-time resident of Vallarta. She is also the founder and artistic director of the Bridge for Dance in Manhattan. Tuesdays starting May 18, at 7:30pm in the piano bar. Tickets IncantoVallarta.com

Entertainer Amy Armstrong joins Greater Tuna’s Aunt Pearl as they host this season’s hit music and comedy variety show, Cheese & Crackers. Hilarious collaborations and always some surprises along the way. Special guest Alison Lo with Derek Carkner at the piano. Mondays at 7:30pm in the piano bar. Tickets available online at IncantoVallarta.com

Vallarta’s Latin Team presents Cabaret On The Cuale, a spectacular evening of song and dance. Founder and Director Beny Rodriguez has been performing his original choreography with his group for almost a decade, and now brings his exciting show to Incanto. This is a must-see! Saturdays at 8pm in the theatre.

Chicago-based singer-songwriter Stolie plays originals and covers in the piano bar on May 13, 20, at 7:30pm. Her unique style is very popular with audiences and her music is internationally renowned. Tickets available online or at the box office.

Jason Dottley is an American actor, singer, writer, director, and producer most notably known for his starring role as ‘Ty’ in television’s Sordid Lives: The Series. His new one-man show ‘Life On The Gay List’ has been a hit with local audiences where he dishes about being the poster boy for gay marriage, gay divorce, and dating when you’re over 39. He also shares entertaining stories about his many sordid celebrity encounters over the years. Now extended through June. Fridays at 8pm in the theatre.

Three Tenors Vallarta features the vocal talents of Freddy Otelo from Venezuela, Armando Chakam from Colima, Mexico, and Pedro Islas from Mexico City, they perform exquisite versions of many familiar contemporary and operatic ballads in English, Spanish, and Italian in the style of Il Divo and Il Volo. Saturdays at 7:30pm in the piano bar. Indoor and outdoor seating is available. Reserve early IncantoVallarta.com

Brunch On The Rio with Jorge Acosta and Lenny Lopez playing Spanish guitars and singing traditional, standards, and pop favorites in English and Spanish on the open-air stage during brunch on every Saturday 11am-2pm. Popular musicians and founding members, Jair and Caleb Cabrera of Media Luna play acoustic instrumental originals and covers Fridays and Sundays during brunch 11am-2pm. Early reservations are recommended.

Singer-songwriter and American Idol finalist Effie Passero sings originals and covers of standards, pop, show tunes, and opera with her incredible vocal range. She will also welcome some special guests on Fridays at 7:30pm.

Father and son Hermes and Daniel Crutze play classical music on two pianos featuring traditional and contemporary influential composers including Chopin, Schubert, Brubeck, Bernstein, and Gershwin among many others. Select Sundays at 8pm in the theatre (25% capacity).

Pianist Hermes Crutze plays selections from The Great American Songbook, Broadway show tunes, and jazz favorites 11am-2pm Tues., Wed., Thurs. on the outdoor riverside terrace.

The piano bar has live music starting at 5pm daily and limited seating inside and outside on the upper riverside terrace. Reserve your favorite outdoor or indoor table online, whether or not the event is ticketed at their website IncantoVallarta.com. The shows are also streamed via Facebook LIVE – Incanto Vallarta. No cover charge unless otherwise noted. A two-item minimum is suggested for non-ticketed shows. Refer to their Facebook page for a daily schedule and regular updates.

Bob Bruneau plays familiar favorites at the piano, shares many fun personal stories of his music career, and welcomes special guest vocalists on Mondays at 5pm.

Singer Alison Lo sings pop, standards, Disney, Broadway, and more with Bing Young at the piano. Now playing on Mon., Wed., Fri., at 9:30pm. Reservations are recommended.

Acoustic guitarist and singer Leo Kay plays ballads and traditional Mexican boleros on Wednesdays at 5pm. Arrive early for Happy Hour 2×1 4-5pm.

Vocalist Diego Guerrero presents ‘Songs of Romance’ accompanied by Derek Carkner at the piano featuring classic and contemporary ballads in English and Spanish. Wednesday at 7:30pm. Final show of the season on May 12, with a special birthday celebration for Diego.

Jean-Guy ‘Jay-Gee’ Comeau, piano presents ‘Essentially Romantico’ featuring new music each week including Mexican boleros, light classical and jazz, and popular Latin/French favorites. Thursdays at 5pm.

Eva and Mau present an acoustic show based on two guitars and two voices playing well-known pop-rock covers of many of your favorite bands in English and Spanish. Thursdays at 9:30pm.

The Joan Houston Show is on Fridays at 5pm with Bob Bruneau at the piano featuring your favorites from The Great American Songbook. Arrive early for Happy Hour 2×1 4-5 pm.

The Best Bingo South Of The Border with Aunt Pearl. Lots of laughs and win local gift certificates, show tickets, and more! She’ll also welcome some special guests including Ballet Folklorico Tradiciones. Now held in the piano bar and the outdoor upper riverside terrace with fresh Rio Cuale breezes. Proceeds benefit local organizations. Saturdays at 4pm.

Dennis Crow plays piano and welcomes guest singers in the audience to sing-along. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 9:30pm. He will also play on Wed. May 12, at 5pm.

Pianist Derek Carkner plays standards, pop, show tunes, and more on Sundays at 5pm. He will welcome some special guests to join him around the piano.

Open Mic is on Sundays at 7:30pm hosted by Tracy Parks and frequent special guest host pianist Derek Carkner. Sing, play an instrument, tell a story… the stage is yours.

For more information and online tickets visit IncantoVallarta.com. Current hours: 9am-11:30pm. On Monday, May 10, we open at 4pm. Starting May 19, Incanto will be closed all day on Wednesdays. Breakfast with live piano music (11am-2pm) is served on the riverside terrace 9am until 4pm. Casual evening dining 4pm-11pm. Happy Hour features two-for-one house cocktails, margaritas, and domestic beers, plus two-for-one show tickets for select current shows 4pm-5pm. All Health and Safety guidelines are in place. New windows in the piano bar open to the fresh-air breezes of the Rio Cuale.