Entertainment this week at Incanto Puerto Vallarta: Week of May 31, 2021

Singer Louis Whitaker makes his solo show debut in Broadway Baby on Friday, June 4, at 9:30pm in the piano bar. Louis is a small-town boy from Missouri who loves to sing. He studied musical theatre at Missouri State University and recently moved to Puerto Vallarta to pursue his music career. Enjoy his rich baritone voice and witness his depth of emotion as he presents classics from the stage and screen accompanied by Dennis Crow at the piano. He’ll also star in the upcoming theatre production of Dames At Sea in the fall at Incanto. No cover. Reservations suggested.

Brothers Caleb and Jair Cabrera of the popular band Media Luna have added a ticketed summer show in the piano bar on Fridays at 7:30pm, beginning June 4. Their incredible combined talents on Spanish guitars are legendary, and their popularity continues to soar here in Vallarta after relocating from San Miguel de Allende several years ago. They also play during brunch on the open-air stage on Fridays and Sundays at 11am.

Back by popular demand, Kimberly LaRue’s hit song and dance revue, Rendezvous, features The Follies Dancers with vocalists Hal Bonta and Alison Lo singing many of your favorites. Kimberly LaRue is a New York City-based dance professional choreographer, educator, and part-time resident of Vallarta. Tuesdays at 7:30pm in the piano bar.

Singer and acoustic guitarist Joby Hernandez returns weekly to Incanto on Mondays 7:30pm. One of their most popular acts, Joby is talented, hilarious, and often irreverent, blending his wonderful guitar skills, great vocals, and a bit of comedy. English and Spanish. No cover.

Singer Alison Lo sings with live piano featuring a variety of accompanists as she presents standards, show tunes, and pop hits from a variety of artists. Now playing on Mondays at 9:30pm and Thursdays at 7:30pm. Alison’s shows are very popular. No cover. Early reservations are recommended.

Jason Dottley is an American actor, singer, writer, director, and producer most notably known for his starring role as ‘Ty’ in television’s Sordid Lives: The Series. The “poster boy for gay marriage” turned “public face of gay divorce”, his popular one-man show shares his journey from Mississippi Sissy to being on the Out 100 list, working with a Pink Lady (Olivia Newton-John), a Golden Girl (Rue McClanahan), a Designing Woman (Delta Burke), meeting Madonna, marriage, divorce and all the shenanigans in between! Now extended through June. Fridays at 8pm in the theatre. Limited capacity 25%.

Princesas Desesperadas director Ramiro Daniel brings you Humberto Robles’ dark comedy, Margaritas Con Sabor A Pólvora. A tale of suspense and dark humor, it is the story of four very different friends who get together over margaritas to share their darkest secrets. The tension increases when the husband of one of them turns up dead. Suicide or murder? Will they confess or be complicit in a crime? Solve the mystery on Saturdays in June in the theater at 8 pm. Limited capacity 25%. Presented in Spanish.

For his final show of the season on Monday, May 31, at 5pm, Bob Bruneau will reprise his special and very well-received Disco Show to wrap up PRIDE week featuring his original music and captivating stories about his early days and performing with his band in the 70s and beyond. All-live music. No cover.

Father and son Hermes and Daniel Crutze play classical music on two pianos featuring traditional and contemporary influential composers from Mozart to Billy Joel. Select Sundays at 8pm in the theatre (25% capacity).

Three Tenors Vallarta features the vocal talents of Freddy Otelo from Venezuela, Armando Chakam from Colima, Mexico, and Pedro Islas from Mexico City perform exquisite versions of many familiar contemporary and operatic ballads in English, Spanish, and Italian in the style of Il Divo and Il Volo. Saturdays at 7:30 pm in the piano bar. Indoor and outdoor seating is available.

Brunch On The Rio with Jorge Acosta and Lenny Lopez playing Spanish guitars and singing traditional, standards, and pop favorites in English and Spanish on the open-air stage during brunch on most Saturdays 11am-2pm. Early reservations are recommended.

Pianist Hermes Crutze plays selections from The Great American Songbook, Broadway show tunes, and jazz favorites 11am-2pm Mon., Tues., Thurs. on the outdoor riverside terrace.

Appearing nightly in the Piano Bar…

The piano bar has live music starting at 5pm daily and limited seating inside and outside on the upper riverside terrace. Reserve your favorite outdoor or indoor table online, whether or not the event is ticketed at their website IncantoVallarta.com. The shows are also streamed via Facebook LIVE – Incanto Vallarta. No cover charge unless otherwise noted. A two-item minimum is suggested for non-ticketed shows. Refer to their Facebook page for a daily schedule and regular updates.

Pianist Dennis Crow’s repertoire is unrivaled and he can play just about any request that comes his way. He’s played piano for some of the greats over the years including two US Presidents, jazz legend Ella Fitzgerald, and other luminaries. Join him around the piano as he welcomes audience members to sing on Mondays at 5pm, Tuesdays at 9:30pm, Thursdays at 5pm, and Saturdays at 9:30pm. No cover.

Acoustic guitarist and singer Leo Kay plays ballads and traditional Mexican boleros on Tuesdays at 5pm. Arrive early for Happy Hour 2×1 4-5pm.

Eva and Mau present an acoustic show based on two guitars and two voices playing well-known pop-rock covers of many of your favorite bands in English and Spanish. Thursdays at 9:30pm.

The Joan Houston Show is on Fridays at 5pm with Bob Bruneau at the piano featuring your favorites from The Great American Songbook. Arrive early for Happy Hour 2×1 4-5 pm.

The Best Bingo South Of The Border with Aunt Pearl. Lots of laughs and win local gift certificates, show tickets, and more! She’ll also welcome some special guests including Ballet Folklorico Tradiciones. Now held in the piano bar and the outdoor upper riverside terrace with fresh Rio Cuale breezes. Proceeds benefit local organizations. Saturdays at 4pm.

Pianist Derek Carkner plays standards, pop, show tunes, and more on Sundays at 5pm.

Open Mic is on Sundays at 7:30pm hosted by Tracy Parks and frequent special guest host pianist Derek Carkner. Sing, play an instrument, tell a story… the stage is yours. Special guests. No cover.

For more information and online tickets visit IncantoVallarta.com. Current hours: 9am-11:30pm. Closed on Wednesdays. Breakfast with live piano music (11am-2pm) is served on the riverside terrace 9am until 4pm. Casual evening dining 4pm-11pm. Happy Hour features two-for-one house cocktails, margaritas, and domestic beers, plus two-for-one show tickets for select current shows 4pm-5pm. All Health and Safety guidelines are in place. New windows in the piano bar open to the fresh-air breezes of the Rio Cuale.