Enviromental Agency Challenges Court Approval of Harbor 2 Real Estate Project in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) has filed an appeal against a controversial court ruling that granted approval to the Harbor 2 real estate project without an environmental impact assessment. The Harbor 2 project, promoted by Inmobiliaria Parsi, involves the construction of six 25-story towers containing 987 apartments, underground parking, and commercial and recreational areas on a 17,963-square-meter plot in Puerto Vallarta’s Hotel Zone.